Launch of New Academic Year & Students Council for 2021-22 of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: Inauguration of New Academic Year and Students Council for 2021-22 was held at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute on 24th November 2021 at 3 p.m. at SAITI Auditorium. The President for the inauguration programme was Rev. Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions. The Chief Guest for the programme was Prakash Kalbavi, Chairman STRIVE Project D.K & Udupi. Roshan Rocco, Project Coordinator STRIVE, Mangaluru and D.K, Fr. John D’souza SJ, Director, St Aloysius ITI, Roshan Dsouza, Principal, Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal, Noel Lobo, Training Officer and Umesh J A, JTO and Convener of the programme were present.

The programme commenced by a prayer which was led by Fr. John D’souza SJ. The welcome dance was performed by Electronics Mechanic second year students. The welcome address was delivered by Umesh J A. The inauguration of the new academic year 2021-22 was inaugurated by planting a plant, followed by inauguration of the student council by lighting the lamp by the student council members. The oath taking ceremony was done by the newly elected student council members.

The newly elected student council members are

President – Mohammed Saifulla, MRAC 2

Vice President – Zunaira Banu, Sewing Technology

Secretary – Rony D’cunha, Electrician 1

Sports Secretary – Suraj, Electronics Mechanic 2

Cultural Secretary – Fathimath Suhana, Sewing Technology

Prakash Kalbavi congratulated the newly elected student council members and wished them success. He said “If one needs to understand the process and get innovation in the process then the role of a skilled employee is critical. The industry needs to sustain the environment and get the productivity level from an individual employee so that the cost comes down. When we shop through an e-commerce site we go for the cheapest product, see the reviews and quality. What are the qualities that an employee must have. Strengthening the skills within us is very important. We should stand on our own leg and provide jobs for others. We must make use of the STRIVE projects. Communication, Behavioural skills, Safety, Personal Development all these are very important to become an entrepreneur and an employee. The course that you have joined plays an important role in building your career. We should know how we can give our best to an industry that we are working for because an industry requires progress. We must create an environment in our workplace such that people enjoy working with us in the industry.”

Roshan D’souza, Principal introduced Rev Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ, to the newly admitted students of the academic year 2021-22. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, said, “When few students neglect studies, we tell them they are weak. Few other students understand when they read or when they listen. But some students understand when they work practically so they choose ITI. It does not mean that they are weak. An engineering student will know about the fuse and all the connections but he may not know how to change the fuse, and at that time he requires an ITI student. This proves a strong point of an ITI student. Don’t get neglected for joining an ITI course. You will be used for the industry, because you must give value to the industry”

“An ITI student can also pursue Diploma and also he can do his Engineering. If we work hard sincerely we can achieve more. We must be entrepreneurs, and give jobs to others and teach others. I felt very happy when the students welcomed me warmly when I came, you must follow the same in the industry also. When you attend an interview you should know how to respect, behave, and answer the questions. We will be able to speak well only when we practice. There are different skills in every course, which help in innovating some new things. It is a good opportunity that you have got, think big and you can achieve more.”

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Lokesh, a Student of Electronics Mechanic Second Year. The programme was compered by Olstan Fernandes and Abhishek Rathod , both students of Electronics Mechanic Second Year.