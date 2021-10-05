Spread the love



















Launching of ‘St Aloysius Prakashana’, the Publication Unit of the College on 7 October

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru to inaugurate St Aloysius Prakashana, the publication unit of the College on 07 October 2021 at 3 pm at Joseph Willy Hall, Maffei Block.

The College has been contemplating initiating a Publication Centre of its own for the last few years. After the status of Autonomous College, the institute has gradually and steadily moved from a teaching-intensive to a research-intensive institution. Though the College has research publications it realised there is a need to enhance the number and quality of research publications. In this regard, St Aloysius Prakashana will be the official unit of the College publishing works related to literature, academics, recreational, and research concentration henceforth. The Centre is envisaged to publish not only articles and creative endeavours of the staff and students but also the research and literary works of individuals from the general public.

Scholarly articles, biographies, textbooks apart from novels, anthologies of literary works and works of research on the coastal region will be given preference. The publication centre is open for original works in any language that inform and offer insights on the issues and concerns of the region.

On 07 October 2021, St Aloysius Prakashana will formally release four books authored by Fr Prashanth Martha, Fr Rony Serrao, Dr Sylvia Rego and Dr Norbert Lobo respectively. St Aloysius PODCAST covering the original work of authors will also be inaugurated on the same day by the dignitaries.

Dr Udaya Kumar, MA, Iruvathur, HOD- Commerce, University College will be the Chief Guest of the programme. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, Rector St Aloysius Institutions will Preside over the programme. Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ Principal, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar, Dr Vidya Vinutha DSouza, Director of St Aloysius Prakashana and other dignitaries will be present in the programme.

