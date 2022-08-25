Law being misused against me, says K’taka Cong president D K Shivakumar



Bengaluru: The law of the land is being misused to foist cases on me. I have faith in the law. They are torturing everyone around me. I am ready for any consequence, Karnataka State Congress president D K Shivakumar stated on Thursday venting his ire on the BJP government.

Reacting to a recent notice to Vijay Mulugund by the CBI, Shivakumar stated that Vijay is a general secretary of the Congress party and he is in my close circle. Notices have been issued to about 30 to 40 persons who have business connections and have done letter transactions with him, he added.

“I have decided not to talk about it and answer legally. I have information on the details of how much property was possessed by ruling BJP netas when they were MLAs and how much they own now as ministers. I gather information too. I am of the opinion that my honesty will be valued and my party will get its due respect,” Shivakumar maintained.

“Let them do anything, I am prepared,” Shivakumar underlined. “A former BJP minister owes Rs 600 cr to Rs 700 crore loan amount to the Apex bank, former minister K S Eshwarappa was given a clean chit before the investigations, there is no action even as a letter is written to PM Modi against the ruling BJP. We have to talk about it,” Shivakumar stated.

Shivakumar said that the authorities have seized the property owned by his mother. “Can a mother be benami to her son’s property? Do you want more harassment than this? Let them misuse the ED, Income Tax and other departments, I am ready,” he said.

Shivakumar was arrested in a money laundering case by the ED and later released. The Congress backed him and elevated him to the post of state president. He was given a hero’s welcome in Karnataka after being released from prison.

