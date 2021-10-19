Spread the love



















Law Interns File Complaint Against Advocate Rajesh of Sexual Harassment

Mangaluru: An FIR has been filed against the public prosecutor of Lokayukta Advocate K S N Rajesh at the Women’s Police Station Pandeshwar after two law students filed complaints of sexual harassment on October 18.

Speaking to the mediapersons Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Two law students have filed complaints against Advocate Rajesh on October 18, at the Pandeshwar Women’s police station. We have registered two complaints against Rajesh and in one complaint, a student, an intern has alleged that Advocate Rajesh sexually harassed her. In another complaint, the victim had taken her friend to Advocate Rajesh for counselling and legal assistance but she was threatened to change her statement in his favour”.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further said, “We have registered an FIR against Advocate Rajesh and investigation will be transparent. This is a very serious case and the accused needs to be taken into our custody for investigation”.

The audio of the conversation between the victim and the advocate has gone viral. In the audio, the advocate said that he had committed a mistake and would not repeat it. He had also apologised and called the intern to his office to continue her internship. But the girl refused to continue her internship at his office.

The police commissioner also said, “Advocate Rajesh has denied the allegations made by the student. He too has filed a case three days back in the Urwa police station stating that the girl was blackmailing and defaming him. We will investigate the case.”

