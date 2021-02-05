Spread the love



















Lawrence D’Souza Appointed President of District Congress Labour Cell

Mangaluru: Lawrence D’Souza has been appointed as the President of District Congress Labour Cell.

KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed and district Congress president Harish Kumar proposed the name of Lawrence D’Souza to the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar accepted their proposal and appointed Lawrence D’Souza as the President of the District Congress Labour Cell.

Lawrence D’Souza is very active in politics and is also a social activist. Speaking to mangalorean.com Lawrence D’Souza said, “KPCC president D K Shivakumar has appointed me as the president of the district labour cell. I will work with integrity and provide justice to the labourers. I will take the guidance of the congress committee and senior leaders, and work for the betterment of the labourers.”

Lawrence further said, “I will try my best to provide facilities for the labourers from the state government as well as the central government. I thank Harish Kumar, Saleem Ahmed and all the senior leaders who have supported me in my political journey.”