Spread the love



















Lawyer Rajesh Still Absconding in Sexual Harassment Case, Massive Search at his House by Cops

Mangaluru: It’s been over a month now that K S N Rajesh, a lawyer attached with the Lokayukta division who is accused of sexually harassing a law student, is absconding since the incident came to light. The police on Wednesday, 17 November raided his residence and engaged in a massive search inside the house, in order to find more documents or any relevant clues in the sexual harassment case. The raid was conducted under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (South), Ranjith, along with a team of investigators and police constables.

Advocate K S N Rajesh

Reacalling the incident which happened a month ago, the two law interns had filed complaints at the women police station against Rajesh over sexual harassment and threat. Since the incident, advocate Rajesh is still at large and the police are trying all efforts to trace him. Few days ago, a lookout notice was issued by the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar in an effort to find Rajesh.

As per police commissioner, they are aware that the accused is changing his location repeatedly. Police have intensified search in order to apprehend the culprit. Police also suspect that Rajesh could be hiding in Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, or there are chances he might have fled out of the Country. According to the information provided by the commissioner four teams are formed to nab the accused lawyer. Already four people have already been arrested in connection with this case.

ALSO READ RELATED REPORTS :

Like this: Like Loading...