Spread the love



















Lawyer throws ink on Kannada writer K.S. Bhagwan at city court complex

Bengaluru: Kannada writer and rationalist K.S. Bhagwan was attacked at the City Civil Court Complex when he appeared before the metropolitan court for a hearing on Thursday. While he was walking out of the court premises after attending the proceedings, a lawyer, lateridentified as Meera Raghavendra, confronted him and threw ink on his face.

She shouted at him for criticising Hindu gods and said she is ready to face any action for her act. A gunman and police constable present at the spot escorted Prof. Bhagwan outside the premises.

After a video clip of the attack started circulating on social media, Ms. Meera announced on social media that she had “taught him a lesson.”

Prof. Bhagwan laterfiled a complaint with the Halasurugate police.

Incidentally, a few months ago, Ms. Meera had filed a private complaint against the professorfor allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Prof. Bhagwan’s lawyer, Surya Mukundaraj, said that his client will also be filing complaints against Ms. Meera before the Bar Council and the Advocates’ Association.

Calling the attack disrespectful, Mr. Mukundaraj said,“Attacking Prof. Bhagwan on the court premises despite the presence of security shows that it was a premeditated act and a deep-rooted conspiracy that needs a detailed investigation.”