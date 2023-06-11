Laxmi Hebbalkar Flags off Free bus Service under Shakti Scheme for Women

Udupi: State Women and Child Welfare and also the Udupi district Minister In-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar flagged off the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel to women in state-run buses at the KSRTC Bus Stand, Udupi, here on June 11.

Addressing the gathering Laxmi Hebbalkar said, “Women should be empowered by taking advantage of the “Shakti” scheme that provides free bus travel to women across the state. This day is a milestone in the history of Karnataka state. Sakthi Yojana will provide free bus travel to women across the state. This scheme is launched today and will be a model for the country. This will benefit women who go to work every day”.

Minister Laxmi further said, “All the schemes which were promised by the Congress Party in the state will be implemented by August 15. I am very happy to launch the Shakti Scheme for women of all ages. We have already started executing the schemes one by one. All the schemes which we have promised will be implemented by August 15”.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna expressed happiness over the Shakti scheme and asked the people to avail the facility.

Jayaprakash Hegde, chairperson of the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M, SP Akshay Machindra, ZP CEO Prasanna H and Assitant Commissioner Kundapur, Rashmi were present.

Like this: Like Loading...