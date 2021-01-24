Spread the love



















Laying One’s Life for Others is Greatest Sacrifice – Bishop Dr Francis Serrao

Karkala: “It’s indeed a worthy deed to donate whatever one has whether its lifetime amassed wealth or property. Meanwhile, laying one’s life for others is indeed a more extraordinary deed. St Lawrence became immortal by offering himself to the will of God”, said Dr Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shivamogga diocese.

In his homily during the annual festal Eucharistic celebrations held at the St Lawrence Basilica, here on Sunday, January 24, the Bishop emphasised the supreme sacrifice of St Lawrence that earned him sainthood. The Bishop also blessed the pilgrims with the relic of St Lawrence at the concluding ceremony.

The pilgrims adhered to COVID-19 guidelines in maintaining physical distancing in and at the precinct. LED screens were erected to involve the pilgrims in religious celebrations actively.

Fr Johnson Sequeira, principal of St Mary’s High School, Udupi; Fr Herald Pereira, parish priest of Kemman and Monsignor Maxim Noronha, vicar general of Mangaluru diocese concelebrated the Eucharistic Mass along with bishop Dr Serrao.

Fr Nelson D’Souza, the parish priest of Hiriyoor, Shivamogga diocese, celebrated the Kannada mass on Sunday afternoon.

Mangaluru bishop emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza will celebrate the 8th day’s festal Mass on Monday, January 25 at 10:00 am. Masses will be held at 3:00 and 5:00 pm on Monday.



