Spread the love



















LDF is confident of surging ahead: Vijayan



Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Left Front will surge ahead in the next Assembly elections as the performance of the government has led to this confidence.

He also said the suggestions and points raised by people during his interactions with prominent people in the course of his last Kerala Yatra will be incorporated in the election manifesto of the Left democratic Front.

Addressing media persons here, the Chief Minister said the people from all walks of life have interacted with him during his Kerala Yatra. Most of the suggestions were for converting Kerala into a higher education hub, which the Left Front would definitely incorporate in its manifesto, said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said the reforms brought in by the Left Front government in various sectors, including educational reforms is one of the reasons for the people accepting them. He said several people, who were not supportive of their government earlier, have voluntarily come forward for supporting their policies and programmes now, and added that this was owing to the government’s pro active and people centric programmes.

The Chief Minister also said that on the suggestion from literary personalities the memorials and museums incorporating state’s noted writers and artists will be opened in the state.

He also appealed to the people of the state to present suggestions on development to the Chief minister’s office and added that valuable suggestions will be used by the Left Front in its manifesto.