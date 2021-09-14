Spread the love



















Leaders and Supporters Pay Last Respect to Oscar Fernandes at Udupi District Congress Bhavan

Udupi: Leaders and supporters from the Congress and other parties on Tuesday, September 14 paid their last respect to former Union Minister and Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who passed away on September 13.

The Body was taken from Udupi Mother of Sorrows Church to the Congress Bhavan where it was kept for public viewing.

KPCC president D K Shivkumar arrived from Bengaluru to Udupi and paid his last respect to the veteran leader.

All religious prayer was conducted by the leaders of various faiths.

Addressing the media persons DK Shivakumar said that Oscar Fernandes has left his mark in national politics. He was a simple and a gentleman-politician. His dedication to the service of people will be long remembered. Serving the country and the party in various roles, Oscar Fernandes will always be warmly remembered for his untiring dedication and vision, he said.

Various Congress leaders including former ministers Abhayachandra Jain, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Pramod Madhwaraj, MLC Prathapchandra Shetty, MLA U T Khader, former MLA Gopal Poojary, Former MLC Ivan D’Souza, MLC Harish Kumar, Leaders Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Prakyath Shetty, Harish Kini, Veronica Cornelio and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...