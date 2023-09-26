Leadership Seminar Nurturing Men & Women at St Aloysius PU College

Leadership Seminar at St Aloysius PU College: Nurturing Men and Women for and with Others

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius Pre-University College has consistently emphasized the holistic development of its students, providing guidance and support as they pursue their unique goals. Each orientation event serves as a reaffirmation of this enduring commitment. Additionally, the college is dedicated to shaping future leaders from today’s youth. Their focus is on equipping and mentoring young minds to become individuals who not only serve and collaborate with others but also champion a shared vision of leadership and community.

The college hosted an orientation for student leaders which aimed to prepare these students for their roles within the college, promote teamwork, and establish clear expectations for the upcoming academic year. The program commenced with a warm welcome from the Dean-science and Director of Students’ Council, Ms. Kiran Shetty followed by an inspiring speech by Dr. Malini Hebbar, Principal of Swastika PU College, Mangaluru, focusing on creative thinking and realizing one’s potential. Student leaders were introduced to SMART goal-setting and encouraged to create action plans through engaging activities. Dr. Hebbar’s message emphasized the importance of creative thinking and realizing one’s potential, setting the tone for the event.

In the second session, Rev. Fr. Melwin Pinto, Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions, delved into the art of decision-making. He discussed the balance between heart and mind in critical situations and explored factors such as emotions, biases, and environmental context that influence decisions. This provided valuable insights and tools to enhance participants’ decision-making skills, which are expected to benefit both their personal and professional lives.

The final session, led by Campus Minister Rev. Fr Derrick Antony SJ, centered on personality development and analysis. Through a series of interactive team-building exercises, student leaders not only fostered collaboration but also strengthened their bonds with peers.

In conclusion, the Leadership Seminar was a significant step towards nurturing young men and women for a future of service and leadership. This event underscored the college’s dedication to holistic development and its mission to shape leaders who are not only well-equipped academically but also possess the qualities of teamwork, effective decision-making, and strong character. Mrs Amitha Shetty, Head of the Arts Department and the Director of the Students’ Council was also present on the occasion.

