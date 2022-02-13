Leaning Electric Poles of Kudla! Tilted Electric Poles & Dangling Wires Pose Extreme Danger

Mangaluru: While the ‘Leaning Tower of Pisa’ of the cathedral of the Italian city of Pisa, known worldwide for its nearly four-degree lean, considered as a landmark around the world, but here in Kudla aka Mangaluru, we could consider ‘The Leaning Electric Poles’ as the historic landmarks of this coastal city- and they are in large numbers all around the City. Just go around the City, and you’ll notice about 95% of these electric poles are precariously tilted with dangling wires, posing grave danger to the motorists and commuters. And surprisingly no precautions or actions have been taken by MESCOM nor the district administration or Mangaluru City Corporation.

Yes , we all know that electricity is an important part of our everyday lives, but it’s also extremely dangerous. If you have a leaning electric pole near your home, keep your distance. If the live electric wires fall on the pedestrians, especially the school kids, they can be victims of electrocution. Leaning electric poles, whether caused by old age, insect damage or high wind, these poles are liable to crack. When they do, the transformer comes crashing down, potentially damaging property or hurting someone in the process. And coming in contact with a power line can cause severe injuries. Sometimes the wound left by electricity exiting the body can cause such severe damage that a hand or foot must be amputated. Tree branches that come in contact with a power line can energize the tree and the ground around it, creating a very hazardous situation.

Many of the poles in the city are either tilted or broken. Thus, passersby remain at a risk of some unwanted accident, especially during rain or storm. Few electricity poles are broken from the point where the wires get support. Thus, during stormy or rainy weather the commuters found it risky to pass by and being a main road, the commuters have no alternate way. All these electric poles have remained dangerously tilted for the last so many years, posing risk of accident anytime. Besides, the live electric wires hanging from the tilted poles may snap anytime during heavy winds, especially during monsoon time, and fall on pedestrians, which can cause a fatal disaster.

In spite of many complaints and despite repeated appeals to the authorities concerned no step has been taken to replace risky electric poles which may uproot in a short time. There are a bunch of such electric poles, where wood or some other materials are used to support the poles to prevent them from falling, forcing the passers-by to cross the areas carefully. Few residents near Monkey stand around Mangaladevi area had filed several complaints with MESCOM about a tilted electric pole and dangling wires, but to no avail- and last year during heavy winds and thunderstorms the pole collapsed and damaged a couple of parked cars.

An elderly lady residing on Falnir road concerned about a tilted electric pole right across from her house said that the tilted pole has been in the same position for a couple of years, and it gets more tilted when a bunch of TV cable wires are hung on to it. She said, “ Even a large number of commuters and school going children risk their lives by passing through this route, besides a labourer had got electrocuted due to low-hanging wires in the area. It seems like the authorities concerned are waiting for a mishap to take place, and then only take action.”Few other residents said there were numerous poles in their areas, which were supported with wooden planks and high-voltage wires that almost passed through roofs, balconies and shutters of shops. “We have been living under a constant threat of being electrocuted,” said Rakesh .

Apart from the heavy load of power line wires attached to these poles, now we are seeing an additional load of TV cables/wires hanging from the electric poles, which makes them tilt more- and the poles come crashing down anytime sooner or later, especially during treacherous monsoons. If you’re concerned about a leaning utility pole near your home, or you suspect another problem such as stray voltage or chemical treatment is putting you or your family in danger, please contact MESCOM immediately to help prevent a disaster from occurring. Thank You!