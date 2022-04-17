Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity ! Local Fire Departments Observe ‘FIRE SAFETY WEEK’

With the Theme “Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity” , Local Fire Departments of Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services Observe ‘FIRE SAFETY WEEK’ from 14 April-20 April. Safety Needs Team work, Let Us Work Together. The More You Talk of Safety, The Less You Hear of Accidents!

Mangaluru: National Fire Service Day/Fire Safety week commemorates the 71 Fire Service personnel who lost their lives during an unfortunate and massive explosion at Mumbai dockyard on April 14, 1944. On this day, everyone gives tribute to all those brave firefighters. The government of India also honours fearless firefighters on NFS day who have done extraordinary work in their service. This year the theme of the National Fire Service Day is “Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity”.

A rally was taken from Dr Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle) to Pandeshwar Fires Station via Balmatta road, Hampankatta Junction, Maidan Road, and the rally was flagged off by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr R V Rajendra. Addressing the gathering DC Dr Rajendra said, “This is a good initiative to have a rally with various placards carried by the fire personnel to bring awareness among the danger of fire due to carelessness, and also to educate the public on the safety measures in order to prevent the fire. We all should appreciate the service rendered by tehes fire personnel who battle the fire risking their lives. We need to support and cooperate with them during fire or emergency”

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Chief Fire Officer Tippeswamy G said, “During World War II, a major fire broke out on April 14, 1971 in the British freighter ‘SS Fort Stikine’ on Victoria dock at Bombay port in which 71 firefighters lost their lives to save lives and assets. SS fort Stikine ship held up a million litres of lubricating oil barrels, ammunition, detonators, cotton bales, currency note, gold, and currencies. The ship was parked at the port on April 12 without any safety concerns but on April 14, it caught fire and was exploited due to the storage of 1400 tonnes of explosives. The ship was razed by two giant blasts and its debris was dissipated in the surrounding areas. The entire Victoria dock was abolished due to fire and explosion”

“In this catastrophe, approximately 800 to 1300 people lost their lives. The explosion’s intensity was tremendous. Consequently, the ravaging fire also destroyed some of the highly developed and economically workable areas of Bombay. Remembering the tragic incident at the Mumbai Dockyard, people pay their respect and homage to the outstanding firefighters for their incredible commitment and sacrifice. To prevent such fire explosions in the future, and increase awareness among civilians and school children, several organisations conduct training, drills and rehearsals to ascertain the preparedness to fight fire emergencies. Additionally, Fire service week is observed from April 14 to April 20 throughout India to spread awareness among the public regarding fire safety. During the week, different types of public engagement activities are executed” added CFO Tippeswamy

The objective of the Fire Safety Week is not only to protect the state, particularly rural areas, farm barns and kutcha houses from fire hazards but also to create and raise caution and awareness among the public. The major emphasis during the Fire Safety Week will be on propagating the theme of ‘prevention is better than cure’ and to generate fire safety awareness among the people through a series of demonstrations and messages through various digital and social media channels, schools and commercial institutions at prominent places have been specifically selected for the demonstrations.

For quick control of fire accidents, while instructions have been given to the Fire Service to maintain preparedness, wide publicity has also been started for effective prevention of fire accidents in places such as hospitals, nursing homes, multi-storey buildings, schools. The staff concerned is being trained by conducting mock drills in such places. The Fire Safety Week is focusing on the basic mantra of ‘Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity’ in industrial and commercial establishments.

In the ongoing campaign, people will be made aware of the main causes of fire accidents such as electrical short-circuit, electrical overloading, careless use of gas cylinders, smoking etc., through digital means. In multi-storeyed buildings, the residents will be trained to safely exit in emergency situations by evacuation drills, and mock drills. This exercise will not only give a substantial boost to the Fire and Rescue Service forces in the state but will also bring down such incidents amid the rising summer heat.

Apart from Fire Fighting Engines, including the mega Bontos Skylift’ from the local fire stations, even a multi-purpose Fire Tender from MCF, having the DCP (Dry Chemical Powder) of 1000kg, 250 litres of foam, and 2500 litres of water took part in the rally, where Senior safety Officer Raju Gowda, and Assistant Safety Officer Prathik Gowda were in charge. Also a multi-purpose Fire Tender from MRPL was seen in the rally. MRPL has nine Fire tenders and two rescue Vans, to combat fire incidents.

IN CASE OF FIRE CALL EMERGENCY HOTLINE 112

or DK Fire Fire Dept -08242423333; Pandeshwar fire station-0824-2423333; Kadri -0824-2211085, 0824-2213192; Moodabidri- 08258-237021; Puttur-08251-232101, 236100