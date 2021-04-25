Spread the love



















‘Learn More, Fear Less and Stay Anchored to Hope’- Archbishop Peter Machado

“Stay Focused on the good and on making it better. While there is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, one thing is for sure: We will come out stronger on the other side, we will learn and grow from our mistakes and circumstances and we will be ready to fight whatever the future holds for us”- Archbishop of Bengaluru Diocese, Rev Dr Peter Machado

Bengaluru : The second wave of Covid-19 that is sweeping through the country is of deep concern. The number of daily new infections is not only surging but doing so at a faster pace than during the first wave. Everybody thought we were in good shape to handle the pandemic, but the massive spoke in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru and parts of the state, has led to questions on whether or not the preparedness was adequate. Everywhere, we hear of shortages, be it medicines, oxygen, ICU beds or even vaccines!

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less. This is a time to reflect on what you have and keep in touch with how grateful you are to be where you are. Fear will not get us through this pandemic, coming together as a community-as one- will help us put into perspective what is really important in life. Give everything that you can, never give up, stay positive, strong, healthy and resilient!



With the pandemic holding sway over the entire humanity, it looks like we have no reprieve from the devastating effects of this virus. But we Christians are anchored to Hope. “Hope is the anchor of our soul”(Heb:6 :19) . Hope in God, hope is His promises, hope in His faithfulness. When we are anchored to this hope, nothing moves us.

Pray, hope and don’t worry. Worry is useless. “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in Me..”(John 14:1) , says the Lord. Seeing the light in the midst of darkness is a lesson we all should learn, and not just at this time. Stay focused on the good and on making it better. While there is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, one thing’s for sure : We will come out stronger on the other side, we will learn and grow from our mistakes and circumstances and we will be ready to fight whatever the future holds for us.



Though the challenge looks insurmountable, it is not an impossible situation that we cannot overcome with our collective efforts. We need to be more responsible to ourselves and strictly adhere to the basics. There is no substitute to sanitizing, wearing masks and safe distancing to keep the virus at bay.

About the Author : Rev. Dr. Peter Machado. Archbishop of Bengaluru Diocese

Archbishop Dr Peter Machado is the 7th archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bengaluru. Dr Peter Machado, son of the late Aveline and the late Anthony Machado, hails from Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district. Born on May 26, 1954 in Honnavar, he joined St Michael’s Seminary, Belagavi, before his matriculation. He continued his high school studies at St Paul’s High School in Belagavi and was later sent to Papal Seminary in Pune to do his philosophical and theological studies. He obtained a master’s degree in commerce from Pune University.

He was ordained priest on December 8, 1978 for the diocese of Karwar. He holds a doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Urbaniana University, Rome. He was appointed bishop of Belagavi by the then Pope Benedict XVI, on February 2, 2006, and he was ordained a Bishop in Belagavi in the same year on March 30.

His 12 years of service as the bishop of Belagavi saw great pastoral, educational and social developments in the diocese. A number of new churches and education institutions were built for the overall uplift and welfare of the underprivileged in the diocese.

He is simple and hardworking and has a great love for the poor. He is a great thinker, prolific reader, good orator and an erudite writer, and thus keeps himself abreast of the events of the time. He has been a great protagonist of the family ministry and he has headed the Regional Commission for Family and Laity at the Karnataka regional level for many years. As communiqué received from Rome through the Apostolic Nuncio, His Holiness Pope Francis appointed Bishop Peter Machado as the 7th Archbishop of Bangalore & was officially made known in Vatican on March 19, 2018 and was installed on the 31st of may 2018