Lebanon says US sanctions can’t prevent its humanitarian aid into Syria

Beirut: Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan has said that the intensified US sanctions on Syria would not stand in the way of Lebanon’s efforts to provide humanitarian support for its neighbour.

The Lebanese government is “aware of the Caesar Act and its conditions, and it won’t stand in our way of going to Syria,” Hajj Hassan added on Friday in a televised interview with Alghad TV.

He was referring to the US legislation in 2019 that sanctions the Syrian government, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Human cooperation knows no borders, and it cannot be restricted,” the Syrian Minister was quoted by the National News Agency as saying, urging all countries to facilitate the creation of a humanitarian support bridge to help the quake-battered country.

Hajj Hassan also noted that the visit of the Lebanese ministerial delegation to Damascus opened new horizons for cooperation with Syria.

“The visit achieved an important step that begins with humanitarian support, hoping that it extends to other political and security fields,” he said.

A Lebanese ministerial delegation visited Syria on Wednesday to discuss with Syrian officials more possible quake-relief assistance, a day after a team of Lebanese emergency workers travelled to Syria to join in the local rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said Lebanon has opened air space and maritime facilities to enable shipping companies to transport humanitarian aid to Syria.

