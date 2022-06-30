Lecture on ’10 Economic Trends that Shapes India’s Tomorrow’ at SAC

An Annual Lecture on ’10 Economic Trends that Shapes India’s Tomorrow’ was organized at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: Department of Economics, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organized Annual Public Lecture on the topic ’10 Economic Trends that Shape India’s Tomorrow’ , resourced by Sruthijith K.K, Editor-in-Chief, Mint. The lecture was organized on Monday, 27 th June 2022 at 10:30 AM in the L.F Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block of the St Aloysius College.

The Principal Rev. Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ presided over the inaugural ceremony and conveyed well wishes through his Presidential address. Dr Priya S Shetty, Head of the Department of Economics welcomed the gathering and introduced the resource person. Later, Sruthijith took over the platform to lead the lecture. The resource person, who is also an Alumni of the college dedicated his initial sentences to rekindle the memories of his college days after which he led the presentation which covered various relevant and dynamic economic trends that are influencing the modern Indian economy.

The trends ranging from rapid financialization of assets, rise of a digital economy, reducing poverty to increased entrepreneurship and employment opportunity and so on were discussed comprehensively. Through the lecture, he explained how post-reform India is rapidly advancing economically by pointing out the key trends and presenting some of the major challenges and obstacles that are hindering the overall economic progress. The informative constructive lecture was concluded by an interactive Q&A session where participants raised some opposite questions which were creditably answered by the resource person.

Faculty members of the Department of Economics, Alwyn Stephen Misquith and Reji P John were the staff co-ordinators of the Annual Public Lecture. The programme was emceed by the student coordinator Ms Roshal Pais. Dr Priya Shetty welcomed the gathering. Student co-ordinator Akash N Shaji conveyed the vote of thanks. The event concluded with the National Anthem.