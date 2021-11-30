Lecture on ‘Scope & Challenges’ in International Academics & Jobs in USA

Mangalore: Abroad education has been a popular trend in the last few decades. Social work education is also seeing a significant rise in the recent past where many social work students move abroad to pursue masters or Phd abroad in social work. Through education abroad, students are able to migrate to other countries and pursue a career abroad as well.

School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya Mangaluru through the Centre for International Academic Network in collaboration with the Department of Social Work organized a lecture on ‘Scope and Challenges in International Academics and Occupation in United States’ on 29 November 2021 at 3.00pm. The program began with a prayer followed by a welcome speech by Professor Eveleen Benis, Head of MSW Department, SSW Roshni Nilaya. The Vice-Principal and Director of Centre for International Academic Network (CIAN) Dr. Jenis Mary introduced the concept of CIAN. She explained about the importance of students being aware about the international educational opportunities available abroad for students and the procedure through which they can pursue them



The Resource person spoke about his experiences moving from India to the United States of America. His inspirational speech included excerpts from his life and experiences working with different delegates and people. He advised students to apply for scholarships, take up part time jobs to support oneself financially which is easily available in the university campus itself. He also answered questions from the students which were about the career options abroad post MSW and the eligibility to work abroad.

The concluding remark was presented by Dr. Jacinta D’Souza, Former Principal, SSW Roshni Nilaya who explained to the audience about the academic and social challenges a student from India may have to face. However, an Indian student also has the potential to contribute to the diversity in the international arena of students and also share different perspectives to learning. Dr. Jacinta D’Souza also spoke about the different fields of social work that are available abroad which are new and challenging like pediatric social work, military social work, school social work, policy based social work practice, private practice social work, etc. Importance of having skills like active listening, critical thinking, problem solving, accepting and decision making were also discussed. She ended her address by encouraging students to contribute to the communities around them irrespective of their geographical location in the future.

The program was attended by the students and faculty of the department of social work.