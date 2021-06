Spread the love



















Leena Saldanha (69) from Bondel Passes Away

Leena Saldanha (69), Wife of Victor Saldanha, Mother of Veena / Praveen Lasrado (Twins Electronics) from Bondel, passed away on June 23, 2021.

Funeral rites will be held on June 24, evening at Bondel Church.

COVID-19 protocols to be strictly followed.

Bereaved Family Members

Like this: Like Loading...