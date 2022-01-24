Left, Congress trying to divide society: Minister Sunil Kumar

Bangaluru: Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar accused Congress leaders in Karnataka, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and the Left parties, of trying to divide society by creating a row over the tableau of Narayana Guru.

Congress leaders are unnecessarily politicising the issue. The Left party-led government in Kerala had violated the guidelines while sending the proposal for the tableau to be part of the Republic Day parade, he added.

They have intentionally created issues to insult Sri Narayana Guru and Hindu society. The Kerala government has been falsely spreading the message that only the tableau proposal on Narayana Guru was rejected. In fact, the jury had opposed three tableau proposals sent by Kerala on Shankaracharya, Jatayu and Narayana Guru, said the minister.

Stating that Narayana Guru had upheld the principles of equality and unity in society, Sunil Kumar alleged that the Leftists and Congress are trying to divide the society.

Welcoming the decision of various organisations to hold a rally with the portrait of Narayana Guru on January 26, the minister said, ‘As a follower of Narayana Guru, I will also be part of such programmes. People should understand the political conspiracies of the Communists and Congress. It was the same Congress which had objected to the proposal of the Mangaluru City Corporation to rename the Lady Hill Circle after Narayana Guru.’