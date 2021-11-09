Spread the love



















Legislative Council polls in Karnataka on Dec 10

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced schedule for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies for 25 seats.

Notification will be issued on November 16. Last date for nominations is November 23. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 24 and last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be on November 26.

Polling will be held on December 10 and counting of votes will take place on December 14. As many as 20 MLCs from nine local authorities’ constituencies will retire on January 5, 2022.

Among the 20 MLCs retiring is Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari.

Other MLCs retiring are: Bidar – Vijay Singh, Kalaburagi – BG Patil, Bijapur – SR Patil and Sunilgouda Patil, Belagavi – Kavatagimath Mahantesh Mallikarjun and Vivekrao Vasantrao Patil, Uttara Kanada – Ghotnekar Shrikant Laxman, Dharwad – Pradeep Shettar and Mane Shrinivas, Raichur – Basavaraj Patil Itagi, Ballari – KC Kondaiah, Chitradurga – G Raghuachar. Shivvamogga – R Prasanna Kumar, Dakshina Kannada – K Prathapchandra Shetty, Chikmagaluru – MK Pranesh, Hassan – MA Gopalaswamy, Tumukuru – Kantharaj (BML), Mandya – N Appajigowda, Bengaluru – M Narayanaswamy, Bengaluru Rural – S Ravi, Kolar – CR Manohar, Kodagu – MP Sunil Subramani, Mysuru – R Dharmasena and S Nagaraju (sanesh

