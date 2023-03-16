Lemon prices soar to Rs 200 per kg

Noida: With the onset of summer, the price of lemon has hiked to Rs 200 per kg. The wholesale rate of lemons has been reported as Rs 150-160 per kg.

Vegetable vendors say that the price increases at the onset of summer due to the increase in demand and decrease in supply.

Mayan Rathore, a vegetable seller in Sector-12 of Noida, said that lemons dry up on trees due to the lack of proper irrigation and gradual increase in heat, which finally lead to reduction in their yield.

A hike in the prices of other vegetables is also expected.

