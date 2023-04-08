LENT: A Journey to Hope in Uncertain Times-A Season of Anticipation & Preparation

Lent Day #1: Ash Wednesday

‘LENT’: a Two-fold Journey- A Journey oF the Lord to MEDITATE’ – A Journey for the Lord to ‘DEDICATE’ Journey of the Lord is the Journey He Did for us,Journey For the Lord is the Journey ‘We Do for Him’.His was a Journey from ‘Cross to the Tomb’, Ours is from ‘Sinfulness to Holiness’ His Journey was of ‘Passion & Death’, Ours is of ‘Prayer & Penance’. His Journey was for ‘Salvation’, Ours is for ‘Transformation’. The Lord Always Walks with us on ‘Our Journey It’s Our turn to Walk With Him on ‘His Journey’.

Lent Day #2:

“God never tires of forgiving us; we are the ones who tire of seeking his mercy.” – Pope Francis

Lent Day #3:

“Nothing great is ever achieved without much enduring” – St. Catharine of Siena

Lent Day #4:

“Apart from the cross, there is no other ladder by which we may go to heaven.” – St. Rita of Lima

Lent Day #5

“Unless there is Good Friday in your life, there can be no Easter Sunday.” – Fulton J Sheen



Lent Day #6:

The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness – Lamentations 3:22-23

Lent Day #7:

“Have patience with all things, but first of all with yourself.”- St. Francis de Sales

Lent Day #8:

There are three elements that are almost always part of Lent: prayer, giving something up and giving something back – Elizabeth Hyndman

Lent Day #9:

The kingdom of God ought to reshape our vision of what matters – Russell D. Moore

Lent Day #10:

“Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” – Genesis 2:7

Lent Day #11:

“…and said to him, ‘Go throughout the city of Jerusalem and put a mark on the foreheads of those who grieve and lament over all the detestable things that are done in it.” – Ezekiel 9:4

Lent Day #12:

“Ash Wednesday is full of joy… The source of all sorrow is the illusion that of ourselves we are anything but dust.”- Father Thomas Merton

Lent Day #13:

“Prayer does not change the purpose of God. But prayer does change the action of God.” – Chuck Smith

Lent Day #14:

“O Lord, make this Lenten season different from the other ones. Let me find you again. Amen.” – Henri Nouwen

Lent Day #15:

“Seek a relationship when you pray, not answers. You won’t always find answers, but you will always find Jesus.” – Father Mike Schmitz

Lent Day #16:

“Do you wish your prayer to fly toward God? Make two wings for it: fasting and almsgiving.” – St. Augustine

Lent Day #17:

When you pray, go to your inner room, close the door and pray to your Father in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you. – Matthew 6:6



Lent Day #18:

Every moment and every event of every man’s life on earth plants something in his soul – Thomas Merton

Lent Day #19:

When shame overwhelms us, grace still surrounds us – Todd Stocker

Lent Day #20:

Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time – Peter 5:6

Lent Day #21:

For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also – Matthew 6:21

Lent Day #22:

The Lord is good to those whose hope is in him, to the one who seeks him – Lamentations 3:25

Lent Day #23:

Yet the Lord longs to be gracious to you; therefore he will rise up to show you compassion. For the Lord is a God of justice. Blessed are all who wait for him! – Isaiah 30:18

Lent Day #24:

But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint – Isaiah 40:31

Lent Day #25:

We wait in hope for the Lord; He is our help and our shield. In Him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in His holy name. May your unfailing love be with us, Lord, even as we put our hope in you – Psalm 33:20-22

Lent Day #26:

I wait for the Lord, my whole being waits, and in His word I put my hope. I wait for the Lord more than watchmen wait for the morning – Psalm 130:5-6

Lent Day #27:

But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Saviour; my God will hear me – Micah 7:7

Lent Day #28:

Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer – Romans 12:12

Lent Day #29:

“And the one who does not take his cross and follow after Me is not worthy of Me.” – Matthew 10:38

Lent Day #30:

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” – John 3:16

Lent Day #31:

“And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.” – Luke 9:23

Lent Day #32:

“Fasting is denying the flesh the fleeting pleasures of this world.” – Allene vanOirschot

Lent Day #33:

“Some things don’t need to be cut back. They need to be cut off.” – Beth Moore



Lent Day #34:

“Patience is the companion of wisdom” – St. Augustine Lent Day #35: “Have patience with all things, but first of all with yourself.” – St. Francis de Sales

Lent Day #36:

“May God empower your inner strength through the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Lent Day #37:

Pray, hope and don’t worry. Worry is useless; God is merciful and will hear your prayer. – St. Pio of Pietrelcina Lent Day #38: The Lord is near to the brokenhearted, and saves the crushed in spirit – Psalm 34:18

Lent Day #39:

If you don’t behave as you believe, you will end by believing as you behave – Fulton Sheen

Lent Day #40:

We adore you and we bless you, Lord Jesus Christ, here and in all the churches which are in the whole world, because by your holy cross you have redeemed the world.

Lent Day #41:

Way of the Cross…….. Station 1- Jesus is condemned to death. Station 2 – Jesus is laden with the Cross.

Lent Day #42:

Station 3 – Jesus falls for the first time. Station 4 – Jesus meets his Blessed Mother. Station 5 – Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry the Cross

Lent Day #43:

Station 6 – Veronica wipes the face of Jesus. Station 7 – Jesus falls beneath His Cross, the second time. Station 8 – Jesus consoles the women of Jerusalem.

Lent Day #44:

Station 9 – Jesus falls beneath His Cross the third time. Station 10 – Jesus is stripped of His garments. Station 11 – Jesus is nailed to the Cross.

