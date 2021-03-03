Spread the love



















LENT: from Burnt ASH to Burning WAX! 15 Days of LENT Over, 25 More Days To Go

Mangaluru: A period of 40 days before Easter, is observed as Lent. Lent is a season of preparation and remembrance before the celebrations of Easter. The 40 days of Lent began on February 17 and will end on April 3. Lent is a replication of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and departure into the desert for 40 days. Lent is practised by fasting and bounds on festivities. Whereas Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his death on the cross, Lent recalls the unfortunate events leading up to it.

Lent days are used as a time for forgiveness and prayers by the Christian churches. Only a small number of people today fast for all the 40 days, majorly practised on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Nowadays people make sacrifices in the form of quitting smoking or any bad habits as a reflection of Christ’s deprivation in the wasteland and a test of self-control.



Why the period of 40 days? Lent is an old English word meaning lengthened. Lent is marked in spring when the days are longer. The number 40 has a crucial significance in Jewish-Christian scripture. In origin, the flood which destroyed the earth was 40 days long. The Hebrews spent 40 years in the desert before reaching the land promised to them by the Divine. Moses received the ten commandments on Mount Sinai after fasting for 40 days. In preparation for his ministry, Jesus spent 40 days fasting in the wilderness.

‘BURNT Ash’ of Wednesday Signifies ‘DEATH’ – Whereas *BURNING Wax’ of the Paschal Candle Signifies ‘LIFE’. LENT: a Two-fold Journey- A Journey OF the Lord to ‘MEDITATE’- A Journey FOR the Lord to ‘DEDICATE’. Journey of the Lord is the Journey ‘He Did for Us’ . Journey FOR the Lord is the Journey ‘We Do for Him’. His was a Journey from ‘Cross to the Tomb’ – Ours is from ‘Sinfulness to Holiness’. His Journey was of ‘Passion & Death,’ – Ours is of ‘Prayer & Penance’. His Journey was for ‘Salvation,’ – Ours is for ‘Transformation’.

The Lord Always Walks with us on ‘Our Journey’, it’s Our turn to Walk With Him on ‘His Journey.’ Let the LENT be Not a LENT that just came & WENT, but a LENT Well SPENT. ( The FIRST ‘Way of the Cross’ of the LENT 2021 held at Fatima Retreat House )

LENT Day #2

“If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross everyday and follow me. For anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake, that man will save it”.

LENT Day #3 :

Is not this the sort of fast that pleases me – it is the Lord who speaks – to break unjust fetters and undo the thongs of the yoke, to let the oppressed to free, and break every yoke, to share your bread with the hungry, and shelter the homeless poor, to clothe the man you see naked and not turn from your own kin?

LENT Day #4 :

The Pharisees and their scribes complained to his disciples and said, “Why do you eat and drink with tax collectors and sinners?‟ Jesus said to them in reply, “It is not those who are well who need the doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the virtuous, but sinners to repentance.‟

LENT Day #5 :

Filled with the Holy Spirit, Jesus left Jordan and was led by the Spirit through the wilderness, being tempted there by the devil for forty days. During that time he ate nothing and at the end he was hungry. Then the devil said to him, “If you are the Son of God, tell this stone to turn into a loaf‟ But Jesus replied, “Scripture says: “Man does not live on bread alone”.

LENT Day #6 :

Then the virtuous will say to him in reply, “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you; or thirsty and give you drink? When did we see you as a stranger and make you welcome; naked and clothe you; sick or in prison and go to see you? And the King will answer, “I tell you solemnly, in so far as you did this to one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did it to me.”

LENT Day #7 :

Yes, if you forgive others their failings, your heavenly Father will forgive you yours, but if you do not forgive others, your Father will not forgive your failings either.

LENT Day #8 :

He preached in these words, *Only forty days more and Nineveh is going to be destroyed.* And the people of Nineveh believed in God; they proclaimed a fast and put on sackcloth, from the greatest to the least. The news reached the king of Nineveh, who rose from his throne, took off his robe, put on sackcloth and sat down in ashes.

LENT Day #9 :

Jesus said to his disciples, *Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you. For the one who asks always receives; the one who searches always finds; the one who knocks will always have the door opened to him.

LENT Day #10 :

Thus says the Lord: *If the wicked man renounces all the sins he has committed, respects my laws and is law-abiding and honest, he will certainly live; he will not die. All the sins he committed will be forgotten from then on; he shall live because of the integrity he has practiced.

LENT Day #11 :

But I say this to you: *love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you; in this way you will be sons of your Father in heaven. You must therefore be perfect just as your heavenly Father is perfect.

LENT Day #12 :

As he spoke, a cloud came and covered them with shadow; and when they went into the cloud the disciples were afraid. And a voice came from the cloud saying, *This is my Son, the Chosen One. Listen to him.

LENT Day #13 :

Jesus said to his disciples: *Be compassionate as your Father is compassionate. Do not judge and you will not judge yourselves; do not condemn and you will not be condemned yourselves; grant pardon and you will be pardoned.

LENT Day #14 :

The angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because she has conceived what is in her by the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son and you must name him Jesus, because he is the one who is to save his people from their sins‟ When Joseph woke up, he did what the angel of the Lord had told him to do.

LENT Day #15 :

Anyone who wants to be great among you must be your servant, and anyone who wants to be first among you must be your slave, just as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.

