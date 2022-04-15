LENT: from Burnt ASH to Burning WAX

LENT: from Burnt ASH to Burning WAX ! BURNT Ash of Wednesday Signifies ‘DEATH Whereas ‘BURNING Wax of the Paschal Candle Signifies ‘LIFE.

LENT Day # 1

‘LENT’: a Two-fold JourneY- A Journey OF the Lord to MEDITATE’ – A Journey FOR the Lord to ‘DEDICATE’ Journey OF the Lord is the Journey He Did for us,Journey FOR the Lord is the Journey ‘We Do for Him’.

His was a Journey from ‘Cross to the Tomb’, Ours is from ‘Sinfulness to Holiness’ His Journey was of ‘Passion & Death’, Ours is of ‘Prayer & Penance’. His Journey was for ‘Salvation’, Ours is for ‘Transformation’. The Lord Always Walks with us on ‘Our Journey It’s Our turn to Walk With Him on ‘His Journey’.

Let the LENT be Not a LENT that just came & WENT but a LENT Well SPENT’.

LENT Day #2

“If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross everyday and follow me. For anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake, that man will save it”

LENT Day #3

Is not this the sort of fast that pleases me – it is the Lord who speaks – to break unjust fetters and undo the thongs of the yoke, to let the oppressed to free, and break every yoke, to share your bread with the hungry and shelter the homeless poor, to clothe the man you see naked and not turn from your own kin?

LENT Day #4

The Pharisees and their scribes complained to his disciples and said, “Why do you eat and drink with tax collectors and sinners?” Jesus said to them in reply, “It is not those who are well who need the doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the virtuous, but sinners to repentance.‟

LENT Day #5

Filled with the Holy Spirit, Jesus left Jordan and was led by the Spirit through the wilderness, being tempted there by the devil for forty days. During that time he ate nothing and at the end he was hungry. Then the devil said to him, “If you are the Son of God, tell this stone to turn into a loaf‟ But Jesus replied, “Scripture says: ‘Man does not live on bread alone.”

LENT Day #6

Then the virtuous will say to him in reply, “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you; or thirsty and give you drink? When did we see you as a stranger and make you welcome; naked and clothe you; sick or in prison and go to see you? And the King will answer, “I tell you solemnly, in so far as you did this to one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did it to me.”

LENT Day #7

Yes, if you forgive others their failings, your heavenly Father will forgive you yours, but if you do not forgive others, your Father will not forgive your failings either.

LENT Day #8

He preached in these words, *Only forty days more and Nineveh is going to be destroyed.* And the people of Nineveh believed in God; they proclaimed a fast and put on sackcloth, from the greatest to the least. The news reached the king of Nineveh, who rose from his throne, took off his robe, put on a sackcloth and sat down in ashes.

LENT Day #9*

Jesus said to his disciples, *Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you. For the one who asks always receives; the one who searches always finds; the one who knocks will always have the door opened to him.*

LENT Day #10

Thus says the Lord: *If the wicked man renounces all the sins he has committed, respects my laws and is law-abiding and honest, he will certainly live; he will not die. All the sins he committed will be forgotten from then on; he shall live because of the integrity he has practiced.

LENT Day #11

But I say this to you: *love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you; in this way you will be sons of your Father in heaven. You must therefore be perfect just as your heavenly Father is perfect.*

LENT Day #12

As he spoke, a cloud came and covered them with shadow; and when they went into the cloud the disciples were afraid. And a voice came from the cloud saying, *This is my Son, the Chosen One. Listen to him.*

LENT Day #13

Jesus said to his disciples: *Be compassionate as your Father is compassionate. Do not judge and you will not judge yourselves; do not condemn and you will not be condemned yourselves; grant pardon and you will be pardoned.

LENT Day #14

The angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because she has conceived what is in her by the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son and you must name him Jesus, because he is the one who is to save his people from their sins.” When Joseph woke up, he did what the angel of the Lord had told him to do.

LENT Day #15

*Anyone who wants to be great among you must be your servant, and anyone who wants to be first among you must be your slave, just as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.*

LENT Day #16

The heart is more devious than any other thing, perverse too: *who can pierce its secrets? I, the Lord, search to the heart, I probe the loins, to give each man what his conduct and his actions deserve.

LENT Day #17

Finally he sent his son to them. “They will respect my son,” he said. But when the tenants saw the son, they said to each other, “This is the heir. Come on, let us kill him and take over his inheritance”. So they seized him and threw him out of the vineyard and killed him.

LENT Day #18

What god can compare with you: *taking fault away, pardoning crime, not cherishing anger forever but delighting in showing mercy? Once more have pity on us, tread down our faults, to the bottom of the sea throw all our sins.

LENT Day #19

And the Lord said, *”I have seen the miserable state of my people in Egypt. I have heard their appeal to be free of their slave-drivers. Yes, I am well aware of their suffering. I mean to deliver them from the hands of the Egyptians and bring them up out of that land.”*

LENT Day #20

But the angel said to her, “Mary, do not be afraid; you have won God’s favor. Listen! You are to conceive and bear a son and you must name him Jesus”. ‟I am the handmaid of the Lord‟ said Mary. ‘Let what you have said be done to me.”*

LENT Day #21

Azariah stood in the heart of the fire and he began to pray: *May it be your will that we follow you wholeheartedly, since those who put their trust in you will not be disappointed. And now we put our whole heart into following you, into fearing you and seeking your face once more.*

LENT Day #22

Moses said to the people: “Now, Israel, take notice of the laws and customs that I teach you today and observe them that you may have life and may enter and take possession of the land that the Lord the God of your fathers is giving you.”

LENT Day #23

So long as a strong man fully armed guards his own palace, his goods are undisturbed; but when someone stronger than he is attacks and defeats him, the stronger man takes away all the weapons he relied on and shares out his spoil. *”He who is not with me is against me; and he who does not gather with me scatters.”

LENT Day #24

Israel, come back to the Lord your God; your iniquity was the cause of your downfall. Provide yourself with words and come back to the Lord – I will heal their disloyalty, I will love them with all my heart, for my anger has turned from them. I will fall like dew on Israel.*

LENT Day #25

The tax collector stood some distance away, not daring even to raise his eyes to heaven; but he beat his breast and said, “God, be merciful to me, a sinner.”

“This man, I tell you, went home again at rights with God; the other did not. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the man who humbles himself will be exalted.”

LENT Day #26

For anyone who is in Christ, there is a new creation; the old creation has gone and now the new one is here. It is all God’s work. It was God who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the work of handing on this reconciliation.

LENT Day #30

The Lord spoke to Moses, “Go down now, because your people whom you brought out of Egypt have apostatized. They have been quick to leave the way I marked out for them; they have made themselves a calf of molten metal and have worshiped it and offered it sacrifice”.

LENT Day #31

Then, as Jesus taught in the Temple, he cried out: “Yes, you know me and you know where I came from. Yet I have not come of myself: no, there is one who sent me and I really come from him, and you do not know him, but I know him because I have come from him and it was he who sent me.‟

LENT Day #32

But you, the Lord of Hosts, who pronounce a just sentence, who probe the loins and heart, let me see the vengeance you will take on them, for I have committed my cause to you.

LENT Day #33

I am far from thinking that I have already won. All I can say is that I forget the past and I strain ahead for what is still to come; I am racing for the finish, for the prize to which God calls us upwards to receive in Christ Jesus.

LENT Day #34

Jesus said to the Pharisees: *”I am the light of the world; anyone who follows me will not be walking in the dark; he will have the light of life.”*

LENT Day #35

“When you have lifted up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am He and that I do nothing of myself: “what the Father has taught me is what I preach; he who sent me is with me and has not left me to myself, for I always do what pleases him”

LENT Day #36

Jesus said, “If you make my word your home, you will indeed be my disciples, you will learn the truth and the truth will set you free”* I tell you solemnly, everyone who commits sin is a slave. So if the Son makes you free, you will be free indeed

LENT Day #37

I will establish my Covenant between myself and you, and your descendants after you, generation after generation, a Covenant in perpetuity, to be your God and the God of your descendants after you.

LENT Day #38

Jesus said, *”If I am not doing my Father’s work, there is no need to believe me; but if I am doing it, then even if you refuse to believe in me, at least believe in the work I do; then you will know for sure that the Father is in me and I am in the Father.”*

LENT Day #39

I shall make a covenant of peace with them, an eternal covenant with them. I shall resettle them and increase them; I shall settle my sanctuary among them forever. I shall make my home above them; I will be their God, they shall be my people.

LENT Day #40

Palm Sunday- His state was divine, yet Christ Jesus did not cling to his equality with God but emptied himself to assume the condition of a slave and became as men are; and being as all men are, he was humbler yet, even to accepting death, death on a cross.

LENT Day #41

Way of the Cross……..-

Station 1- Jesus is condemned to death.

Station 2 – Jesus is laden with the Cross.

LENT Day #42

Station 3 – Jesus falls for the first time.

Station 4 – Jesus meets his Blessed Mother.

Station 5 – Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry the Cross

LENT Day #43

Station 6 – Veronica wipes the face of Jesus.

Station 7 – Jesus falls beneath His Cross, the second time.

Station 8 – Jesus consoles the women of Jerusalem.

LENT Day #44

Station 9 – Jesus falls beneath His Cross the third time.

Station 10 – Jesus is stripped of His garments.

Station 11 – Jesus is nailed to the Cross.

*Have a blessed Maundy Thursday*

LENT Day #45

Station 12 – Jesus dies on the Cross

Have a prayerful Good Friday

About Author:

Ln mjf Ronald Gomes ,the former Governor of Lions District 317 D :

Lion Ronald Gomes is a member of one of the senior Lions Clubs of our Dist. 317-D Lions Club Mangaladevi- Mangaluru for over 25 years. Having worked in ARAMCO, Saudi Arabia since 1981, he returned to India in 1994 and started his own business “Sunray Solar Systems” dealing with Solar Roof-Top Power and Water Heaters. In 1994 he joined Lions Club Bantwal and since 1996, he is a member of Lions Club Mangaladevi- Mangaluru. He was the District Governor of Dist.317 D. He was the Parade participant at the 88th & 98th Lions International Convention in Hong Kong & Honolulu-Hawaii, USA.

He has quite a few awards to his credit- He has been awarded many Lions awards like Int’l President Appreciation Certificate for producing “Aids Awareness” Documentary Film, Best Talented Editor, Diamond Supreme Excellence Award and Most Dependable Lion – to mention a few. He has acted in two films. He was Past President of “RACHANA – Catholic Chamber of Commerce & Industry”, Member of the Board of Studies in Economics at St. Agnes College, Mangaluru, Member of the Board of Studies of Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management at St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, and for over 6 years, he was a member of Engineering & Graduate Colleges Campus selection team of world renowned Software Company – Infosys. Married to Anita Gomes, who is a Bank Manager, he is blessed with two daughters – elder is Computer Science Engineer who is an alumnae of SJEC & younger is pursuing Masters in Architect in Australia.