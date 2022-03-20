Leo Club inaugurated at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

The inauguration of Leo Club at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute was held on March 18th 2022 at the college auditorium. This club is sponsored by lions club Mangalore

Lion Vasanth Kumar Shetty, District Governor Dist. 317 D. was the chief guest, Mr. Roshan Dsouza, Principal, St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute was the guest of honor, Ln B. Sathish Rai, President Lions Club, Ln Supritha G. Shetty, Secretary Lions Club, Denis Rodrigues Treasurer Lions Club, Induction person Leo Kavan Kubevoor, District Leo President and other Lions Club members were present on the dias.

The welcome speech was given by B. Sathish Rai, President Lions Club.

The induction programme and oath taking ceremony for the new office bearers and Leo club members was led by Leo Kavan Kubevoor, District Leo President.

The introduction of Leo Club to the new Leo club members was given by Mr. Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal of St Aloysius ITI.

The Leo club office bearers of St Aloysius ITI are as follows:

President: Denzil Joel Machado

Secretary: Fathimath Thasfiya

Treasurer: Prakyath

Joint Secretary : Abishek Rathod

Joint Treasurer : Vinod David Kumar S

Vice President. : Staron Charles Dsouza

Co-Ordinator For Service : Mohammed Fayaz

Leo Membership Chairperson : Melarik Dmello

Leadership Chairperson : Rohith S Kulal

The names of leo club Board members are as follows:

Vilisha Tellis

Sneha Shetty

Nishad Aman

Nikith Raj

Yajnesh Acharya

Delvin Dias

Sagar

Sharvan Shetty

Suraj

Rishon Albuquerque

Lokesh Rathod

Kowshik Chandra

Likhit Jagdish Poojary

Ashwal Dsouza

The introduction of the District Governor was given by Lion Govardhan Shetty.

The district governor addressed the gathering and Till now you were called the students of ITI, but from today you are all Leo family members. . LEO means Leadership, Experience and Opportunity. The quote in the bible says ‘The more you give your rich. The more you take your poor. This Leo club as more than 180 Leo members. Mr. Wilson Leo Coordinator proposed vote of thanks.