‘Leo Club Roshni Mangalore Balmatta’- the Largest Club in KA, GA &AP with 132 Members Launched

‘Leo Club Roshni Mangalore Balmatta’- the Largest Club in Karnataka, Goa and Andhra Pradesh with 132 Members Launched at School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, which was initiated by the members of Lions Club Mangalore-Balmatta and Roshni Nilaya, on Monday, 3 January 2022

Mangaluru: Where there’s a need, there’s a Leo! That’s Right. “Leadership, Experience, Opportunity.” That’s what makes a Leo. Members of Leo clubs embody the best qualities of our incredible organization. They are devoted young people who realize the power of action. Together, Leos and Lions form a powerful partnership — one of mutual respect where Lions learn from the innovative insights of Leos, and where Leos gain access to the proven strategies of those who’ve successfully served the world for decades. Leos get things done!

With 7,200 clubs worldwide, and 140,000+ Leos in 150+ countries and territories having done 30,000 service projects by 2019-20, it’s a nice club for the youth to join. Why choose Leos? There are a lot of ways people can give back to their community — but being a Leo is much more than just service. Choosing Leo clubs will help you grow as an individual and as a leader as you join a global family of young people making the world a better place.

Sponsoring a Leo club gives Lions the opportunity to mentor and empower young leaders and foster a commitment of community service — while energizing your members to stay involved! And that is exactly what the Lions Club Mangalore Balmatta have done by starting this new Leo club in Roshni Nilaya, with a membership of 132. The installation programme of ‘LEO CLUB ROSHNI MANGALORE BALMATTA’ began with a prayer song by the Leos, followed by welcome address by Ln Lancy Carlo-the President of Lions Club Mangalore Balmatta, where he said, “I feel proud to say that I am overwhelmed to start Leo Club Roshni Mangalore Balmatta, with 132 members, which is now the largest Leo club in Multiple Regions, namely Karnataka, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. I remember my youth days, when we had to work hard with no proper facilities and electronic gadgets like the present generation. I used to travel by bicycle, but the present generation looks for fancy high-end two-wheelers.

“Time has changed from my youth days nearly 40 years ago. Äs a father I have given good education to my children.When parents have expectations, the children should also have the same expectations. We should deal with the simple joy of life, like our Lions theme-Inspire and Share Happiness. Our aim is to serve the less fortunate society, therefore you Leoas should follow in the footsteps of Lions and start serving the community. Remember that from Leo you will grow to be a Lion, and shine forward. Keep up the good work that you are entrusted with, and May God bless you. Best of Luck” added Ln Carlo. District Leo President Leo Kavan Kubevoor did the induction of Leos of Leo Club Roshni Mangalore Balmatta.

Introduction of the new Leo Club Cabinet members was done by Ms Sarik Ankitha,the coordinator of the New Leo Club, and faculty in the Criminology dept of Roshni Nilaya; and the introduction of the Lions District Governor Ln Vasanth Kumar Shetty was done by Lion Pooja Jalan of the host Lions club. In his address to the new Leos, Ln Vasanth Kumar Shetty said, “This is indeed a great moment for me during my tenure as District Governor to launch one of the largest Leo clubs in multiple regions. My compliments to the Lions members for making it happen. As Leos you will have lots of challenges, and you need to overcome them to gain success”.

“Leos have many leadership opportunities, including the ability to serve as Leo officers in their club, district and multiple districts through annual elections. Lions International offers resources for Leos looking to grow their impact as a project organizer, motivator and leader of their peers. Leos and Lions can also share their ideas and represent Leos at the Constitutional Area (CA) level through the Leo Club Advisory Panel. These dedicated Lions and Leos help to craft the future of the program and generate resources designed to increase the impact of the Leo Club Program” added Ln Shetty.

Chief guest Dr Juliet C J-the Principal of Roshni Nilaya said, “This is indeed a memorable day for Roshni Nilaya where a new Leo Club with 132 members is launched, and I was very much impressed with the installation ceremony. Lions, Leos and Roshni Nilaya are now a great family. Kudos to everyone who were the backbone behind the formation of this Leo club, especially Ms Sarik Ankitha, our faculty, who had put lots of effort. All you members of Leo Club Roshni Mangalore Balmatta are the privileged students who will be now serving the society with the Lions motto “We Serve”. Wish you all the best of luck in your endeavors”.

Felicitation speeches were rendered by Ln Vijay Vishnu Mayya-Lions Region Chairperson Region IV; and Ms Ramila Sheakr-former lecturer at Roshni Nilaya. Vote of thanks was delivered by Miss Sarah Nasir sheik-the secretary of the New Leo Club. Guests of honor were- Ln Sanjeeth Shetty- First Vice District Governor; Ln Dr Melwyn D’souza- Second Vice Dist Governor; Ln Shashidhar Marla- Dist Cabinet Secretary; Ln Srinivas Poojary- Dist Cabinet Treasurer; Ln Kavan Kubevoor- Dist Leo President; Ln dr Sneha- Zone Chairperson; Ln nancy Mascarenhas-dist Leo Coordinator; Ln Avil D’souza and Ln Noel Saldanha- Secretary and Treasurer respectively of Lions Club Mangalore -Balmatta. ;

Ms Sarik Ankitha while introducing the Office Bearers of the New Leo club said, “Like Mahatma Gandhi once said, “our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization.” No doubt, India is one of the most diverse and unique lands found anywhere else in the world. From Land to Languages, Religion to Ethnicity, Physical to Economic Diversity, the country has been hailed as one of the most complex mixtures of various cultural identities. The large number of different cultures, knitted together in such a close and perfect manner, makes India’s diversity one of the wonders of the world.

Keeping this unique Feature of Our Beloved country in mind, we wanted to replicate the same into the council of Leo Club Roshni. Our Office bearers come from different backgrounds and parts of Karnataka, and here they are standing shoulder to shoulder in unity representing their distinct and diverse cultures.

Office Bearers of Leo Club Roshni: L-R : President- Vernon Chris Pinto, Vice President – Arnold D’Silva, Treasurer- Vikas J Nayak, and Secretary- Sarah Nasir Sheik,

President- Vernon Chris Pinto :

Hailing from the bustling and evergreen town of Vitla in Dakshina Kannada, growing up he developed great love for music, singing, reading books and nature. Coming from the interior region of Vitla, didn’t stop him from pursuing his dreams. Completing his former education from the NITK school Surathkal and PUC from The Padua PU College, Nanthoor, he is currently studying BA in Criminology and Rural Development in SSW Roshni Nilaya, in hopes of helping in the development his home town and with great vision of lending a helping hand to the people in need.

Vice President – Arnold D’Silva :

Growing up in a family which constantly believed in giving and charity, He was ought to instill such wonderful qualities in himself. Coming from the historically rich and bustling town of Karkala in the Udupi District, he thrived towards a good education for himself. Having done his schooling in his hometown, he moved to Mangalore, graduated in Bachelors of Social work from St Philomena College puttur. Presently, He is pursuing his Msw, in Roshni Nilaya. During these years he has developed a peculiar hobby of reading newspapers, listening to music and playing the keyboard. All the while working to be a good motivational speaker in order to inspire other people.

Secretary- Sarah Nasir Sheik :

Born and brought up in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, she is well-versed with people belonging to different countries, religions and cultures, which has evolved her love for learning different and new languages. After completing her primary and secondary education in the Kingdom, she moved back to India for her further studies. Hailing from the peaceful and thriving town of Ganjimutt located in the Dakshina Kannada district, she has a special place for nature in her heart, despite having lived in cities since birth. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor’s in the Humanities field in SSW Roshni Nilaya. Over the years, she has developed immense love for Painting, Photography and Reading books, which has helped her in enhancing her vocabulary and writing her own books too.

Treasurer- Vikas J Nayak :

Born and brought up in Gokarna, a land known for its beaches and considered sacred in the hindu culture, he was brought up with great love for sports and Photography. Having a passion for Learning, he moved to Sirsi where he did his schooling before moving to Udupi, where he pursued his PUC in Amratha Bharathi PU college. Graduating from alva’s in Bachelor’s of Social Work, he is currently pursuing his masters in School Social Work Roshni Nilaya.