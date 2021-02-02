Spread the love



















Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly



Mumbai: Musician-composer Leslee Lewis is excited to have a live concert with a new set of songs on his experimental genre, Global Hindi, at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival on Sunday in Mumbai. Lewis says he missed the stage and cannot wait to perform live.

“I was missing stage and the live gig vibe terribly. Although I made music, did virtual concerts and other musical work, nothing can replace the excitement of a live gig. I did compose a song ‘Ek India’ keeping the global pandemic in mind and featured various artistes,” Lewis told IANS.

“Online work is great but we artistes make songs for people, so all we look for is instant reaction of the audience. It is because of their energy that the same song sounds different in each concert,” he added.

About his upcoming gig, he said: “The Global Hindi concert at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is going to be unique. We have prepared a set of songs including the nineties superhits ‘Krishna’, ‘Sa ni dha pa’, ‘Yaaron dosti’ and ‘Pal’, as well as my new independent releases like ‘Haath ab chhodo’. So, it will be an amalgamation of indie-pop of the nineties and the present time. These are all Hindi songs with a global sound. Our audience will have the ride of nostalgia as well as curiosity of the new sound!”

The singer-songwriter, who was one half of the nineties pop duo Colonial Cousins along with Hariharan, has been releasing music on his YouTube channel lately. He released five music videos independently since September 2020.

The live concert at Kala Ghoda will take place in the open air area and is a free show, on February 7, between 8 and 9pm.