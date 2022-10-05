Leslie Arouza Appointed Secretary of Regional Family Commission

Udupi: Archbishop of Bangalore, Most Rev Dr Peter Machado has appointed Mr Leslie Arouza from Udupi Diocese as the new secretary of the Regional Family Commission w.e.f October 01, 2022.

Leslie Arouza was the joint Secretary of the regional family commission since 2018. He has been rendering his service in Udupi Diocese as the Director of the Family Commission since 2014. He is also the Secretary of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Mr Leslie Arouza hails from Thottam. He has done his MS in Counseling and Psychotherapy. He is a noted counsellor, resource person for training programmes and a well-appreciated professional Master of ceremony.

Bishop of Udupi Most Rev Dr Gerald Lobo expressed his joy over this appointment and felicitated Mr Leslie Arouza at the Bishop’s house on October 1, 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...