Let children manage their life – Ms Amline at Sacred Heart Church Surathkal

Mangaluru: On the occasion of Catechism day, an awareness talk to the parents to motivate the children to face competitive exams and enter into civil service was organized on 26 February 2023, at the Sacred Heart Church, Surathkal.

Ms Amline D’Souza, the Inspector, Commercial taxes, Mangalore addressed the parents after the Sunday Eucharist in the church.

She in her address said, ”The methodology of competitive exams is quite different from the academic exams that children are facing. The questions framed in competitive exam papers are challenging because they aim at holistic personality development. Since we Christians have a good foundation for such exams from childhood itself, it is not impossible. Therefore parents must motivate children when they are small. Allow the children to take up responsibilities in their daily life. Train them to face challenges and make decisions in life, and interfere in their decision-making process only if it is necessary. Let the children manage their crises. It helps them to mould their personality. This allows them to open up and face future challenges, like these competitive exams”.

We need more people in civil services from our community. Ms Amline D’Souza was felicitated with a memento, shawl and flowers by Fr Austine Peter Peres the Parish Priest, Fr Richard D’Souza, Mr Russel Roche the Vice President, Ms Asha Pinto, the secretary of PPC and Mr Norbert Misquith the Convener of PPC commissions. Ms Asha Pinto introduced the guest and compeered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...