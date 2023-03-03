Let CM Bommai issue order to shoot Congress leaders – Surjewala

Udupi: “Let CM Basavaraj Bommai issue an order to shoot, our leaders, we are ready to sacrifice our lives”, said AICC General secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala after inaugurating the Congress Guarantee Card programme in Udupi here on March 3.

Addressing the media Surjewala said, “BJP leaders thought there will be no opponent if they finish Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. They should remember that they can’t kill the ideology of Congress. Though Congress was never involved in violence, it has sacrificed many leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi for the nation. Assault and assassination are features of Godse culture and we are ready to face such attacks”.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said, “In the last eight visits to Karnataka, Modi has not spoken a word about allegations from contractors, private education institution managements and religious heads accusing BJP ministers and MLAs of accepting 30% to 40% commission for passing Bills and release of grants. No action has been taken even against BJP MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal for his statement that the post of Chief Minister is being sold for Rs 2,500 crore”.

Surjewalala also asked party workers to reach out to people with party guarantee cards of Rs 2000 for women, 200 units of free power and 10 kg of rice for the poor. Give the card to those who accept it after collecting his/her details. Once we form the government these details will be given to authorities for the realisation of promises that have been made.

AICC secretary Rosy John, KPCC member Madhu Bangarappa, KPCC working president Dhurvanarayna, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Former MLA Gopal Bhandary, Udupi District president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Congress leaders Harish Kini, Geetha Wagle, Shaymala Bhandary, Ramesh Kanchan, M A Gafoor and others were present.

