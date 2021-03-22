Spread the love



















‘Let Everyone Live Till 100 Years Like Me’- Centenarian Christine Lobo during Scholarship Distribution

“Let Everyone Live Till 100 Years Like Me. My Secret of Living 101 Years-I Drank Lots of Coffee’- Centenarian 101-years-old Christine Lobo, Wife of a Coffee Planter, (Late) Thomas Lobo,(who died at age of 91 in 2007) of Kalpane/Kulshekar-Mangaluru, during Scholarship Distribution from the ‘Mrs Christine Lobo Birth Centenary Education Fund’ set up by her family members, to deserving underprivileged students of St Joseph’s Higher Primary/High School. Kulshekar, Mangaluru, on Sunday, 22 March 2021 at her residence.

Mangaluru: Team Mangalorean had close encounters with this young 100 years old bubbling & Smiling woman last year when her family members hosted her 100th Birthday bash on 24 June 2020, and while looking at her today, 22 March 2021 while she is a few months behind her 101st BIRTHDAY, even though she is barely five feet tall, one can say that she is a force of a woman. Perfectly fit, weighing within 40 kgs (which she has always been within that number all throughout her life), her memory still strong where she can remember the past history, even call family members by their names- a family of 51 living at present, with three deceased (her husband, her one son and a great-grandchild, which would have made a family of 54 today), and living on this Earth is one heck of a milestone and her spine straightening with pride each time her family members, relatives and friends tell her that she will be celebrating her 101st birthday in three months.

And this ‘Centenarian 101 Young Girl’ is Christine Lobo Nee D’silva, presently residing at her house named “Kalpane House”, in Kalpane/Kulshekar, Mangaluru, since 1952. And I had the greatest opportunity to meet this octogenarian again during a special occasion arranged by the family on the visit of Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul D’souza, and she kind of remembered me, and since I was wearing a black round collared shirt, thinking that I was a religious priest, she was simply overwhelmed and sought my blessings, which brought in some laughter. As she looked still young, it was hard to guess that Christine is in her 101st year, and enjoying life at its best, surrounded by her siblings, who care and love her abundantly. “She loved living her life, and She still does.” said her son, Oswald.

‘I Miss Him Very Dearly’! 101-year-old Christine Lobo seen holding her Husband Late Thomas Lobo (91) Portrait

This occasion on Sunday, 22 March was held to hand over a scholarship cheque to one student, Miss Sanjana Delisha Sequeira studying at St Joseph’s Higher Primary school, Kulshekar, Mangaluru- and the only reason that this day was picked for this occasion was that the Bishop was on his three-day Pastoral visit and stay at Cordel Church-Kulshekar, and the family had requested Him to grace the occasion in presenting the Scholarship cheque and also bless our young woman Christine and give her the communion, thereby making it a memorable day for our dear Christine. But Oswald speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “When we told our Mother that Bishop will be visiting our house to meet her, she replied saying why Bishop has to take all the trouble to come here, I could have met him at the Cordel Church or at his Bishop house. This shows her youthful spirit at the age of 101”. ‘My Secret of Living 100 Years-I Drank Lots of Coffee’- Centenarian Christine Lobo, Wife of a Coffee Planter

The programme began with a short prayer by the Bishop, who was joined by Fr Rohan Lobo-Secretary to Bishop; Fr Victor Machado- Parish Priest of Cordel Church; and Fr Lawrence Cutinha- assistant Priest of Cordel Church. Following the prayer, the Bishop gave Christine the Communion and blessed her, which brought joy and sparkling smiles on her face. Briefing about the ‘Mrs Christine Lobo Birth Centenary Education Fund’ by the MC Mrs Metilda D’souza-the Gurkar of St Agnes Ward-Makale of Cordel Parish, it was time for Christine to express her gratitude, which she spoke so eloquently to the surprise of the Bishop and everyone gathered. While concluding her words of wisdom expressing thanks to Heavenly Father, priests, nuns, family members, relatives and friends, she wished and prayed saying,”May everyone live Till 100 years, like me”, which led to a roar of laughter among the audience, including the Bishop.

Bishop handing over Scholarship Cheque to Miss Sanjana Delisha Sequeira

In his address to the gathering, Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said, “We need to compliment and appreciate the initiative taken by the family members of Christine D’Silva in setting up an Education Fund in her name, which will help the deserving and underprivileged students. Scholarships do not happen all of a sudden. They are instituted by the contributions of generous persons, and here we have the D’silva family contributing financial help through scholarships to deserving students in the name of Centenarian Christine. This is a well-thought initiative by Christine’s siblings to mark her 100th birthday, by giving scholarships to students who are the future pillars of our country. By empowering deserving children today we are nurturing innovators, leaders and thinkers of tomorrow. And nothing could make us happier!”

And to add a little more masala to Christine’s profile, as per family members, Christine is a total Workaholic and never been an Alcoholic? (never touched a drop of alcohol in her life); Even at the age of 101, she has not given up two of her childhood habits, they are drinking coffee and reading books and newspapers. at least 3-4 cups of coffee and 5-6 hours of reading as per her daily routine; she was a hard worker in the coffee estate, giving a helping hand to the labourers; now at home, she spends time reading newspapers, Bible and saying prayers; she also helps her daughter-in-law in the kitchen in cutting vegetables, etc; she still has great memory power; she never misses Sunday masses even at this age of 101, and after mass, she likes to meet the Parish Priest Fr Victor Machado, and get EXTRA blessings from Him; she is liked by all parishioners who meet and greet her at Church- such is our popular dear Christinebai!

Christinebai with her Mega family of 51 members

Since there was no big formal function on her 100th birthday last year, because of Covid-19 restrictions, instead, the family members, relatives and friends had instituted “Mrs Christine Lobo Birth Centenary Scholarship Fund” to assist the needy/deserving students of St Joseph Higher Primary School, Kulshekar. It should be noted that in this school, which was established in 1873, four generations of Silva’s, Lobo Families, including Christine and her Father, had their primary education. As of now an amount of around Rs eight lakhs has been kept as a fixed deposit in the Bank, and out of the interest accruing every year two or three students will be given financial assistance towards their tuition fees, with the First scholarship cheque being handed over to Miss Sanjana Sequeira on 21 March 2021.

It is learnt that the family members and well-wishers of Mrs Christine Lobo (where many are the alumnus of St Joseph’s Higher Primary School) are the original contributors to the fund. The D’Silva family has further expanded the Fund by making periodical contributions and annually publishing details of such contributions and statement of accounts along with the list of the beneficiaries. The Fund is administered by a five-member committee headed by Cordel Church Parish Priest, also the correspondent of the school. The headmistresses of St Joseph’s Higher Primary school and St Joseph’s High School, and two members, namely Louis Vas and Mrs Lisa Lobo nominated by the D’Silva family are the other members. The committee is vested with full powers to manage the Fund and award financial assistance or scholarships to deserving students irrespective of caste or creed and the decisions taken by them will be final.

On a final note, even though Mrs Christine didn’t study much, coming forward in helping a few deserving children with their schooling (which was not possible for Christine in her childhood) through this education Fund is her siblings’ way of appreciating all Christine has achieved during her long and fruitful life of 101 years. In conclusion, I still want to express some of my thoughtful words about her: 101 years of memories and 101 years of life, where she has been very special, and surely all honour is due to all the great experiences that life has given her during the past 101 years. She has done more in a lifetime than others can only dream, and no doubt looking at her, one can say, she is the most amazing 101-year-old lady still bubbling with enthusiasm that must have ever known or seen around here, in the Kalpane/Kulshekar area!

Through her 101 beautiful years, Christine has brought immense happiness, love and joy to her family members, dear and near ones, relatives and friends. No doubt that 101 years of life is an incredible milestone, but one should remember it’s not the years in your life that matters, it’s the life in your years. With 101 years of life, love, memories and blessings-with each passing year, she has inspired all her dearest and nearest ones. It isn’t everyday somebody turns a century old. We are glad to note that Christinebai is one of the lucky few- it’s a blessing to have her as our friend and in our lives. All of us have only one life and only one chance to live it to the fullest.

Christine has lived her life with the strong conviction that serenity and bliss are found in the simple things in life. She is 101, but she has not grown old. Yes Christine, as the song sung by Nat King Cole tells us, “You will never grow old while there is love in your heart. Time may silver your hair as you dream in an old rocking chair, but you will never grow old but stay like a rosebud in June”. Long live Christine Lobo- a centenarian who is much active and energetic than a “College Girl”!