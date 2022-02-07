Let him swear on God that he is not father of my son: Woman challenges K’taka BJP MLA

Bengaluru: In an embarrassment for the ruling party in Karnataka a middle aged woman has challenged a BJP MLA to swear upon God and deny that he is the father of her 14-year-old son.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, the woman levelled serious charges against the BJP MLA from Sedam, Rajkumar Patil Telkur.

“I know the MLA since childhood. We come from the same place. He has agreed that he is the father of my son, there is no dispute about it. Now, I am asking for justice for my son,” she said.

“Let him come before me, I will talk to him about it. I am not asking for money. Let him give rights to my son,” she said.

“After I asked for justice, about eight policemen came to my flat on Sunday and took me to Vidhana Soudha police station. They kept me in the station and ill-treated me till evening,” she said.

The woman divorced her first husband six years ago and presently lives with her second husband and three children.

Her advocate Jagadish Kumar has lodged a complaint in this regard with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Kumar has stated that if the police do not file an FIR against the BJP MLA in 24 hours, he would approach the court and get the complaint registered.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rajkumar has lodged a complaint against the woman and said that she is seeking to extort Rs 2 crore by making false allegations.

He stated that the woman’s family was introduced to him in 2009. They wanted help regarding a land dispute and school admission. Since 2018, the woman has been threatening him. Political opponents are behind the charges, he told the police.

Rajkumar has stated that he has not done anything wrong and he is ready to face any investigation in this regard.