‘Let Hindu Seers Urge Centre to Ban Beef Export’- DKDMF President K Ashraf  

‘Let Hindu Seers Urge Centre to Ban Beef Export’- Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Federation president K Ashraf

Mangaluru: It may be recalled that at a conclave of sadhus and pontiffs of various Hindu Maths held on Friday, at a temple hall in the City, it was resolved to oppose the Congress government’s move to repeal the Anti Cow Slaughter Act and the anti-conversion law. Reacting to the demand made by sadhus and pontiffs from Dakshina Kannada, who oppose the government’s plans to repeal the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Federation president K Ashraf said the Muslim leaders will also accompany Hindu leaders to meet the Prime Minister for a total ban on beef export.



Ashraf further said, “The Muslim forum will back Hindu Sadhus and Pontiffs if the latter makes a demand to the central government for a total ban on beef export from the country. In the changed political scenario, seers from the coast have stated that they will meet the governor and the Prime Minister, against the Congress government’s plans to repeal the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act and anti-conversion law. They have also warned of protests against the Congress government if the laws were repealed. Seers, who held a meeting in Mangaluru, should demand that the export of beef to foreign countries be banned,”

Seers of various Maths at a meeting warning Karnataka Govt not to repeal Anti-Cow slaughter Law (File Photo)

K Ashraf was reacting to the Seers of various Maths warning the Congress-led Karnataka government against repealing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020 and the anti-Conversion Law.

