Let Siddu, Nalapad Burn Chaddies, BJP Will Continuously Provide Them – Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak

Udupi: “Let Siddaramaiah and Mohammed Nalapad burn chaddies. BJP will provide them chaddis continuously. One day, the same Congress party will start searching chaddies to wear,” said Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, Udupi district BJP president.

Speaking at a press meet held at the District BJP office on June 7, Nayak said that the Udupi district BJP has decided to help Siddaramaiah and Nalapad by providing Chaddis. From Udupi District, we have asked the people to give their used chaddies. We will send them to Bangalore through courier.”

“We are not going to send new chaddies or RSS uniforms, only old and used ones. The Congress party doesn’t have any moral rights to talk against RSS,” he said.

Speaking on the bomb threat to the RSS office, Suresh Nayak said, “We don’t care about such threats. Let those who are giving such threats, keep the bomb for themselves and then speak.”

“To counter the opposition Congress’ move to burn khaki shorts worn by RSS workers in order to show their opposition to saffronisation, BJP workers have started collecting shorts and knickers from houses, and will send them to the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru to be given to opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Youth Congress President Mohammed Nalapad.”