Let The Challenge Begin! 48-Hour Startup Challenge Fostering Green Skills for Youth Kicks off at SAC

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in collaboration with King’s College London Alumni Community Hyderabad and Kings Business School Alumni Community kicked off the 48-Hour Startup Challenge” on the 11th August at 9 am at St Aloysius Fr Robert Sequeira Hall and will conclude on Saturday,12th August 2023. This exciting event, aligned with King’s Vision 2029 and in celebration of United Nations International Youth Day 2023, aims to empower the startup and young social entrepreneur community with a strong focus on “Green Skills for the Youth.”

The 48-Hour Startup Challenge hosted on the vibrant campus of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, provides an incredible platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and change-makers to connect, collaborate, and create innovative solutions for a greener future. Participants had the unique opportunity to interact with bright minds from across South India and beyond, tapping into a diverse pool of talents and perspectives. The event was guided by experienced mentors, including King’s Alumni, Startup 20 (G20) incubators, faculty members, and government personnel from India and abroad. Participants got engaged in a series of enriching sessions and workshops covering various segments, such as technical sessions, live market research, concept development, digital campaigns, and startup launches.

One of the key highlights of the 48-Hour Startup Challenge was the opportunity for participants to showcase their innovative ideas and contribute to impactful socio-economic initiatives. The top three pitchers will receive commendations and recommendations to apply for government entrepreneurship schemes and funds, providing a significant boost to their entrepreneurial journey. The event was open to participants between the ages of 18 and 35 years, encouraging final-year UG/PG students and young graduates from various regions to take part and contribute their unique perspectives, and a few hundred took part.

This program stands as a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurship, aiming to cultivate the spirit of enterprise among budding young entrepreneurs. Throughout this journey, attendees will be immersed in the intricacies of conceiving, developing, and scaling business ventures. By engaging with seasoned mentors, networking with industry leaders, and harnessing cutting-edge resources, participants will have the unique opportunity to refine their business acumen and turn visionary ideas into tangible accomplishment

“ The programme began with a prayer song by the College Choir, followed by a welcome dance by Ms Bhavarna and her group. Dr Alwyn D’sa, the Registrar of St Aloysius College welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest CA S S Nayak-Co Opted Member, MSME and Startup Committee, SIRC of ICAI, Chennai; Guest of honour- Cashew Entrepreneur and Convener, Food Processing & Agribusiness Panel, Karnataka CII State Council, and also the alumni of St Aloysius College; Stephen Anurag. the President of King’s College London Alumni Hyderabad and NiSG Project Co-lead and Public policy official of the Government of Meghalaya’; Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College; Dr Alwyn D’sa- Registrar of the College; Dr Adarsha Gowda, the Dean of the entrepreneurship cell and the pillar of this momentous event, who has been dedicated to the upliftment of all students and urges them to attain success through self-reliance and effort;

Following the introduction of the chief guest by Christon Menezes, the president of the Students Council, S. S. Nayak in his inaugural address encouraged and stressed the youth to be entrepreneurs rather than be under an employer. (To listen more to his speech click on the video below) Rohan Danny Machado, Joint Secretary of the Students’ Council after introducing the guest of honour, Kalbhavi Prakash addressing the gathering said, “Today’s chief guest is a perfect example for you all to follow in his footsteps to reach greater heights. Today the number of startups has increased enormously, but many have not succeeded due to a lack of proper planning and ideas.You need to have innovation, resilience and commitment when you go into a startup career. You should be driven by a passion, and make that passion a reality and success”

“There are failures in startups but you need to go forward and try to make it a success. Being an alumnus of St Aloysius College in 1985, I am seeing enormous changes and growth here to encourage the youth to come up in their life. I started my entrepreneurship in 1987, and I feel that it was the best move that I made, even though I didn’t make millions, but happy with my achievements. The Pros of startups are-More opportunities to learn, Increased responsibility, Flexibility, Workplace benefits, Innovation encouraged and Flexible hours. There are also Cons like- Risk of failure, Having to raise capital, High stress and a Competitive business environment. Therefore you need to take step by step, to succeed” added Kalbhavi

Speaking on the occasion, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ said, “We are thrilled to organize this startup challenge in partnership with esteemed institutions like King’s College London Alumni Community Hyderabad and Kings Business School Alumni Community. Our shared vision is to cultivate an ecosystem that nurtures young entrepreneurs who are dedicated to building a sustainable future,” Also speaking Stephen Anurag said .“We believe that the youth holds the potential to drive positive change in our society. By fostering a supportive environment and providing the right resources, we can empower these young minds to transform their ideas into reality and make a lasting impact on the world. We extend a warm welcome to all you young individuals here today, who are passionate about entrepreneurship, sustainability, and social impact by joining this prestigious event. Together, let’s pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future,”

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Adarsha Gowda, and the programme was eloquently and meticulously compered by Ms Diya Mascarenhas of III BA. The 48-hour startup Challenge began with- Union Session I Concept, skillsets and outcomes of a Startup. Advocating SDGs through UN Intl’ Youth Day: Green Skills; Technical Session I Team work on understanding mindsets & brands; Union Session II Online session by Rodgrigo Saval, from Mexico Youth in the politics of businesses: Perspectives from South America; Technical Session II Team work on templates, presentations and pitch

Union Session III Developing icons and illustrations for Startup; Technical Session III Teamwork on designing icons; Union Session IV Online session: Sumit Dubey, UK Developing digital footprints for Startup; Union Session IV(A) Online session: Saket Narula, UK Financing a Startup: Doing business in India & the UK; Technical Session IV Team work on building a portal/website, social media and at 1745 hrs Day 1 concludes

On 12 August 2023 0830 hrs Union Session V Concept, skillsets and outcomes of a Startup; Technical Session V Team work on understanding mindsets & brands; Union Session VI Online session: Joy Nyabwari, USA Social entrepreneurship and Startup challenges; Union Session VII Online session: Capt. Cyrille Kablan, Ghana King’s Civic Challenge, Youth entrepreneurship in the African societies

Technical Session VI Team work on Market research and surveys; Technical Session VII Team presentations of the startups and feedback and at 1700 Closing ceremony including Awards & commendations Message by Fr Praveen Martis, S J (Principal, SAC) Har Sahay Meena, IAS (Treasurer, King’s College London Alumni Hyd & Principal Secretary to the Govt of Tamilnadu) Mullai Muhilan M P, IAS (Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada Dist, Karnataka) Stephen Anurag, AKC (President, King’s College London Alumni Hyd & NiSG Public Policy Official, Govt of Meghalaya)

