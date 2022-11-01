‘Let Us Breathe Kannada’- Minister Sunil Kumar at Rajyotsava Day Celebrations in City

Mangaluru: Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Day, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day, was celebrated in the City on 1 November at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. It was marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for DK Rajyotsava Awards, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag with an address of the Chief guest, with march past and cultural events.

Aluru Venkata Rao was the first person who dreamt of unifying the State as early as 1905 with the Karnataka Ekikarana movement. In 1950, India became a republic and different provinces were formed in the country based on the language spoken in the particular region this gave birth to the state of Mysore including various places in south India, which were earlier ruled by the kings. On 1 November 1956, Mysore state, comprising most of the area of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, was merged with the Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as also of the principality of Hyderabad, to create a unified Kannada-speaking sub-national entity. North Karnataka, Malnad (Canara) and old Mysore were thus the three regions of the newly formed Mysore state

The newly unified state initially retained the name “Mysore”, which was that of the erstwhile princely state which formed the core of the new entity. But the people of North Karnataka did not favour the retention of the name Mysore, as it was closely associated with the erstwhile principality and the southern areas of the new state. In deference to this logic, the name of the state was changed to “Karnataka” on 1 November 1973. Devaraj Arasu was the Chief Minister of the state when this landmark decision was taken. Other people credited for the unification of Karnataka include littérateurs like K. Shivaram Karanth, Kuvempu, Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, A. N. Krishna Rao and B. M. Srikantaiah.

Locally, today after a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Rajyotsava Day celebrations were held in glamour and grandeur, with a large crowd assembled to witness the celebrations. District in-charge minister Sunil Kumar hoisted the flag, joined by DC In-Charge Kumar, Police commissioner Shashi Kumar, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, among others. Following the guard of honour received from various groups in the march past, in his speech minister Sunil Kumar announced various schemes of the state government on the occasion of the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration. He said, ” The government has made it mandatory that Kannada should be spoken o]in all government and district offices, and name signs should be in Kannada. Crores of rupees have been sanctioned for the development of Kannada schemes and projects. We all need to breathe Kannada because Karnataka is a state of Kannada Language”.

“There has been a huge demand for theatre in Dakshina Kannada district. Due to various reasons, the district theatre project did not materialize. Now a revised plan is prepared for Rs 14 crore. Rs 30 lakh grant is approved for a research book on Rashtrakavi Manjeshwar Govinda Pai. The last book was printed in 1995, and since now the demand for his books is increasing we will be reprinting more books. Under the Swami Vivekananda youth self-help group, self-employment and financial activities will be encouraged. Under this two self-help groups will be formed under each gram panchayat and every group will be given an Rs one lakh grant. Already 45 self-help groups are formed in Dakshina Kannada. Under the Sanjivini campaign, poor and weak women are identified and they are given financial assistance under gram panchayat limits. Programme is organized to give these groups training on production and skill development”. added Sunil Kumar.

As many as 34 achievers and 20 institutions received the district-level Rajyotsava award. The list included: Yadupati Gowda (literature), Shekhar Gowda Bajpe (literature), Uttam Kumar J (Hindustani Music), Achyutha Marnadu Beluvai (Yakshagana), Bantwal Jayarama Acharya (Yakshagana), K Narayana Poojary Ujire (Yakshagana), Keshava Shaktinagar (Arts), Manjunath M G Sullia (arts), Pooja U Kanchan Kulai (drama), Dejappa Poojary N Vittal (art), Padma Malekudiya Malavantige (artisan), Krishna Prasad Devadiga Uppinangady (music), Chandrashekhar K Monkey stand (music), Gurupriya Nayak S Narimogaru (music), Pratima Sridhar Holla Kottara (Bharatanatyam), P Krishnappa Bondel (environment), Shashidhara Poyyathabail Kotekar (journalism), Venkatesh Bantwal (journalism), K Wilfred D’Souza Peruvai (journalism), Dr Habib Rehman Mangaluru (medical), Dr Bhaskar Rao Bantwal (medical), Dr Sudhakar Shetty Pune (medical).

Ganesh Pandit Ullal (herbal doctor), Venkappa Nalike Allipade (Daivaradhane), Sesappa Bangera Montepadavu (Daivaradhane), Honnayya Kulal Beltangady (social service), Yogish Shetty Kotekar (social service), Jayarama Rai Kedambadi (social service), Sesappa Kotian Kallega (social service), Gangadhara Shetty Hosamane Nelyadi (social service), Rajesh Kadri Shaktinagar (social service/education), Nike Kookra Salian Marooru (Bhootaradhane).

The organizations which are selected for the awards include Coast writers and readers association (literature), South Kanara photographers’ association (photography), Dakshina Kannada district Working Journalists’ Association (DKWJA) (journalism), Saptaswara Kalathanda Konaje (social service), Abhyudaya Bharati Seva Trust Katipalla (social service), Utsahi yuvaka vrinda, Padavu Bikkarnakatte (social service), Karnataka Shiva Seva Samiti Pandeshwar (social service), Kudroli Yuva Sangha (social service), Netaji yuvaka sangha Deraje (social service), Blood Donors Mangaluru Deralakatte (social service), Bharath Friends club Ira (social service), Youth Center Padil (social service), Vijaya Yuva Sangama Ekkaru (social service), Vivekananda Yuvaka Mandala Chelayaru (social service), Vishwabrahmana Samaja Seva Sangha Surathkal (social service), Vishwabharathi friends circle Kodikal (Social service), Sri Anjaneya Gudi and Vyayama shale Sasihithlu (social service), Sharada Friends circle Sajipa Munnur (social service), Baduku Kattona Banni Team Belthangady (Social service), Sri Veeranjaneya Vyayama Shale Hosabettu (sports).

The formal function was followed by various cultural performances, including a mesmerizing performance by nearly 200 plus Jerosa High School, Mangaluru students, who received loud applause from the crowd. Road Safety Patrol of st Theresa School, Bendore, Mangaluru also won an award for their dedication and service to the community, MLA’s Umanath Kotian, Dr Bharath Shetty and U T Khader, MLCs Prathap Simha Nayak and Harish Kumar, MCC mayor Jayanand Anchan, former mayor Premananda Shetty, MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, DCP Anshu Kumar, IGP and SP, among others graced the occasion.

