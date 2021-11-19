Spread the love



















Let us take the pledge for unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called upon the people to take a pledge to preserve the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The Chief Minister administered the Oath of Unity at a function to commemorate the National Unity Day after paying tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at the Conference Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after administering the oath, Bommai said, India is a country with linguistic and cultural diversity. It is a matter of pride that India has successfully preserved its democracy and sovereignty over the last 75 years after attaining independence. “On this occasion let us take a pledge to uphold the principles of truth, non-violence, democracy and would not abandon the path of non-violence and pursue peaceful means to resolve any issue through dialogue,” he said.

India attained independence through the path of non-violence which is great and unique compared to other means, he noted.

Movement of the Working Class

It was not just a political movement, it was an agitation of peasants and labour class too, Bommai said reminding the Bardoli and Champaran agitations during the freedom movement. Even Mahatma Gandhi had visited Champaran to express his solidarity for Champaran Movement. The movement reached its decisive phase through Quit India Movement which drove the last nail into the coffin of British imperialism. “It is our responsibility to preserve this democracy and sovereignty of the country and make it a success,” he said.

Where there is peace, there is progress

Stressing the importance of maintaining peace, the Chief Minister pointed out that many countries were ruined due to violence. Peace is essential for achieving progress. Where there is peace there is progress. Economic progress and social security could be achieved only if peace prevailed.

New Karnataka leading to New India

Referring to a slew of programmes launched by Prime Minister Modi to foster national unity and economic progress, Bommai called upon the people to join hands with the Prime Minister to make the programmes successful. “New Karnataka will lead to New India, this is our vision. Let us work together in this direction,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...