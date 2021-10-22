Let’s Dance Malpuga! ‘Dance Dance’ Mangalorean Song Trending Globally with over 1.3 Lakh Views

Spread the love



















Let’s #dancemalpuga! ‘Dance Dance’ Mangalorean Song Trending Globally with over 1.3 Lakh Views- The Song Is Made In Kudla, Made For Kudla and Made By Kudla For The Whole World To Watch and Listen To.



Mangaluru: Dr Nithin S, the Director of the Song ‘Dance Dance” addressing the media during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club said, “To promote a regional talent to a global level, a team of like minded individuals from Mangaluru came together to create a world class quality Dance Video Song “Dance Dance ” to which everybody could dance for across the globe. A professionally made catchy dance number has been released on N&N creations (Dr Nithin S & Nishan S )YouTube channel recently which has garnered more than 1.3 Lakh views and has been well appreciated and trending across the globe”.

“This song has many firsts to its credit.

– First Tulu song to be played on BMS Radio network Chicago, United States of America

– First Tulu song to be played in more than 25 radio stations across the globe

– First Tulu song to be partnered with India’s best short video app “Chingari”

– First Tulu album song to be short on Red Epic camera

– First Tulu song hook step to be popular across the globe. The hook step and music has been featured by dance and music lovers from India, South America, US, South east Asia, and European countries” added Dr Nithin.

Also speaking on the occasion, Singer Nishan S said, “The hook step and music has been appreciated and been performed by well-known dancers and national TV celebrities; #Dancemalpuga challenge is currently trending on social networking sites; and First regional song to feature an Aston Martin car. The song has been directed by Dr Nithin S, who is a MD physician by profession and is also passionate about movies”. Male lead in the song Siddharth Shetty and Music Composer Patson Pereira were also on the dais during the press meet.

The singer of the song is Nishan S, a ‘India and Asia Book of Record holder’ who has also been conferred with honorary doctorate. Music is directed by Patson Pereira, who has worked and composed for Arman Malik, Mohit Chauhan and other eminent singers to his record. The female vocal was rendered by Lavita Lobo who is a well-known playback singer in Telugu, Tamil movies, and the singer of ‘Dang Dang’ song starring Mahesh Babu and Tamanah

Lead actor is Siddharth Shetty who has been the finalist in ‘India’s Got Talent’ ‘Dance Plus Telugu and other reality shows .Lead Actress is “Miss Karnataka 2020” and popular Influencer Ms Vijetha Poojary along with Siddharth have given their best performance to set the Dance Floor on Fire. The ‘Dance Dance’ song video also features Sandalwood and Coastalwood Actor Vineeth of ‘Ondhu Motteya Kathe’ and ‘Birbal’ fame along with Vikas Puthran who plays the role of protagonist in the music video. Lyrics of the song is written by Mohan Raj and Dr Nithin s

Released under the banner N&N Creations, this dance song is the first Tulu language dance number with all the elements and is already trending and going viral .The Hook music ,vocals Catchy lyrics, excellent choreography and the visuals of the song has been highly appreciated and liked by the mass audience .

This video song is available on all the leading platforms including InstaMusic, Chingari other musical apps and platforms. Chingari, India’s best short video app has been an exclusive partner for the song. Deepak Salvi COO & Co-founder –“Chingari is known for market innovations. And enjoys a strong presence in the southern belt of the nation. With the latest ‘Dance Dance’ song which has been featured exclusively on Chingari platform, it has enticed every dancer’s attention with hook steps & peppy music. This collaboration has been great and has broken new grounds”.

The “Dance Dance “ team would like to thank the people for all the support, good wishes ,love and appreciation that they have received for this song .The team intends to release the song “Dance Dance “in kannada and Hindi to make it reach to the larger audience in a bigger way ,also the team will be retaining the word “Dance Malpuga “ in both Hindi and Kannada versions. We would need all your support and good wishes for the same. Let’s #dancemalpuga!

