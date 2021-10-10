Let’s Do The Hook Step Dance! Kudla’s FIRST Tulu Dance Song ‘DANCE DANCE’ goes Viral

Spread the love



















Let’s Do The Hook Step Dance! Kudla’s FIRST Tulu Dance Number ‘DANCE DANCE’ with Hook Steps, Trendy Music, Excellent Choreography & Screenplay goes Viral. The song is Made in Kudla, Made for Kudla and Made by Kudla for the whole world to watch and listen to, and an appropriate dance song during the Navratri and Dasara Festivals.



Mangaluru: Bollywood’s iconic HOOK STEP dance has taken Coastalwood by storm. Speaking of iconic hook steps, Dabangg was one of Salman’s path-breaking movies as his character Chulbul Pandey became a brand in itself and the most loved characters of the actor. The song Hud Hud Dabangg was a chart-topper and the hook step of the song with the belt was just a hit. Salman Khan’s hook steps are sometimes just an everyman dance step that leaves you amazed. One such was Dhinka Chika. He was instructed to put his hands in the pockets of his pants and flick them to the beats of the song. Now, who would have thought that only moving your hands in the pocket can become a famous dance step? Don’t forget that he is Salman Khan, the inventor of all the crazy hook steps.

If Bollywood and Salman Khan can do the Hook Step Dance, why not We, was the challenge that Dr Nithin, along with singer Nishan and Ms Lavita, music by Patson Pereira and Lyrics by Mohan and Nithin, who took up the gauntlet in creating the FIRST Tulu Dance Song of Kudla named ‘DANCE DANCE’, with all the elements required to go viral -Trending music and catchy lyrics ,hook steps ,excellent choreography and screenplay. No doubt that the song has Good Choreography and Music. With Lead Actor -Siddharth Shetty – ‘India’s Got Talent’ finalist ,’Dance + Telugu’ finalist, and “Mr Karnataka 2020” winner, along with Lead Actress: “Miss Karnataka 2020” and popular Influencer Ms Vijetha Poojary, the duo give their best performance to set the ‘Dance Dance’ number on Fire.

Singer -Male vocals -Nishan, the India and Asia Book of Record holder ,Conferred with Honorary Doctorate; and Female Vocals -Ms Lavita Lobo of Mangaluru- Playback singer for many of the telugu and tamil movies -Singer of DANG DANG song starring Mahesh Babu and Tamannah, have played a vital role in thi song with their superb singing talents. Directed by Dr Nithin S ,MBBS MD Physician of Mangaluru, who is also part of kannada movies ‘Premam Poojyam’ and ‘Old Monk’, and music directed by Patson Periera of Mangaluru, who has worked and composed for Arman Malik ,Mohit Chauhan and other eminent singers; Choreography by Vijeth R Nayak of Team Velocity; and the song released under the banner N&N Creations, is a perfect treat for dance music lovers of Mangaluru.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dr Nithin said, “The Intention of the Song is to show that regional talent can create World class content in Tulu Language. The song is Made in Kudla, Made for Kudla and Made by Kudla for the whole world to watch and listen to. People across the Globe should listen to the Song and share it in their social circle. The Teaser of the song was well received with 57k views. The song was released on 09th October 2021 and has been receiving very good reviews. The song is now gaining traction in Europe (Portugal, Switzerland, etc ) and US regions. The support of every Tulu speaking person around the world will be required to make the Song known to Global audience. The Song is now available on all leading audio platforms “.

The team has also connected to various Short video platforms in order to further increase reach of the song. Chingaari short video app has confirmed their collaboration with the ‘Dance Dance Team and will be holding several competitions in the days ahead. This is a Dance Song which can be enjoyed by all age groups across all regions and people will groove to it during the festive season and every celebration. So let’s all get-together and do the “Hook Step” moves to Kudla’s FIRST ever Dance Number ‘DANCE DANCE’…Hip..Hip..Hooray!

#dancemalpuga is the hashtag specifically assigned for the Song.



Links to the Teaser: https://youtu.be/ 47A3MaQMEk8

Link to the Song: https://youtu.be/ 6TkzqPcTMpM

Listen to “Dance Dance” song on your favorite streaming platforms :-



Gaana – https://bit.ly/3uXYJNT

Apple Music – https://apple.co/3v99cXf

iTunes – https://apple.co/3v99cXf

Resso – https://m.resso.app/ ZSe8DL5Q8/

YouTube Music – https://bit.ly/3loTGD2

Hungama – https://bit.ly/2YCMXg8

Wynk – https://bit.ly/3anNGV2

Raaga – https://bit.ly/2YryLq1

Spotify – https://prf.hn/l/7AxgmkO

Like this: Like Loading...