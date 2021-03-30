Spread the love



















Let’s leave the Rat race to the Rats

I still remember an ad on TV I watched long long ago. It was about an elated mother feeding her son home-made gulab jamoons because he had come second in a school race. The boy is happily gobbling up the jamoons when the father appears. The father congratulates the boy and asks him how many participants had run. The boy gives a wicked smile replies, “Two” and quickly disappears from the spot.

Though the ad was taken on a lighter note, it was something to ponder over. Competition and more importantly winning every race of life seems to be the be-all and end-all of life.

It begins right from childbirth! From the brand of diapers, our children wear to the pre-school – high school that you send your child to, neighbours, friends, relatives, so-called well-wishers compete with one another to prove who is the superior one among them.

Sitting in her class, checking her marks card (No, not her PhD one, the pre-school marks card) I was glad, happy, proud and super excited that my little one had scored straight A’s, had fairly decent attendance and had 91% to her credit (Oh yes! We are all a bit human after all).

But sitting right next to us was another mother, chewing the brains off her little daughter’s head. The little one with tears in her eyes was trying to convince her frustrated mother that 98% was good enough. The mother wanted to know why she had missed those two very very crucial marks.

If this is what we expect from 4 years old’s today, imagine the pressure on them say 10-15years from now.

Oh yes! The times are changing. You need to be the best in everything that you do. But let us remember that with the rising salaries, rising incentives, high-class lifestyles that people are vying for, there is a rising number of suicide deaths, depression cases, drug and alcohol abuse too. Today it is getting worse.

It’s a dog eat dog world out there and the competition to surpass the other has become a cutthroat one. It is about the survival of the smartest.

Stress combined with a competitive filled lifestyle seems to be the reason for that. And this pandemic has added fuel to the fire.

In the olden days if we look back at the lives of our fathers and grandfathers, it was normally a 9-5 job where the pay scale was just enough to make ends meet, but today ‘Job-hopping’ seems to be the ‘in’ thing. Forget loyalty, dedication and honesty, if another company is willing to pay you half a rupee more than your current employer, you hop, skip and jump to the next available position. And the musical chain continues. . . This has its drawbacks too.

I know of a friend in the Corporate World, who hopped from one company to another, finally settled down in a company that paid her very handsome money only to ‘kick’ her out during the recession times because they could no longer afford to pay her the salary she demanded.

Yes! Competition is definitely necessary but healthy competition which does not believe in sabotaging, destroying or running down someone else. ‘Cut throat’ competition which literally means slashing someone else’s throat to save your own is the most dangerous sort.

Let’s say Mr A and Mr B are vying for the post of manager in a company. Mr A may spread ugly rumours or do something to see to it that B is not just removed from the competition but from the company itself so that there is no threat whatsoever in the near future.

In Girish Karnad’s ‘Boiled Beans on a toast’ a retired Brigadier’s wife resorts to this kind of a game promising sweet nothings to upcoming executives and then completely brings them to their downfall and thus finds pleasure.

Added to this is the new upsurge of motivational videos, self-help books, powerful influencers trying to shout at the top of their lungs saying “ YOU DON’T NEED 8 HOURS OF SLEEP, YOU DON’T NEED A DEGREE! YOU NEED TO HUSTLE, HUSTLE, HUSTLE. YOU CAN BE THE NEXT BILLIONAIRE! YOU CAN RETIRE BY THE TIME YOU ARE 30!

I don’t want to sound judgemental. I’ve had my share of motivational books buying obsession, watching umpteen number of self-help books, watching those passionate speakers making it big in life. But recently a very wise friend of mine sent me a video about the “side effects” of being too addicted to “ too much motivational stuff”.

There is more to life than running behind fame, money and riches. Pursuit of happiness, love, laughter and peace of mind win hands down. Ask me! Celebrating my daughter’s success with an ice-cream and a stroll in the part much more soul-satisfying than giving her a lecture on failing to come first in her class.



RACHITHA POORNIMA CABRAL

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

DEPARTMENT OF ENGLISH

SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK, ROSHNI NILAYA

