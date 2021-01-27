Spread the love



















Let’s Thank God for Saving Us from COVID-19 Pandemic – Bishop Dr Lawrence

Karkala: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many people across the globe. Meanwhile, we are being saved, and that should motivate us to strive to work for the betterment of the society, said Dr Lawrence Mukkuzhy, bishop of Beltangady diocese.

Bishop Dr Lawrence delivered the homily during the 9th day of the festal celebration at St Lawrence Basilica, here on Tuesday, January 26 at 10.00 am.

Five masses were held at different intervals on Tuesday.

The pilgrims were blessed with the relic of St Lawrence on the occasion.

A special prayer service was held for the sick and ailing elderly and the nation to mark 72nd R-Day.

The members of the Catholic Sabha and Stree Sanghatan served as volunteers to maintain COVID-19 SOPs and discipline.

Fr Joachim D’Souza of Brahmavar parish; Fr Steven Fernandes, assistant parish priest of Santekatte parish, Fr Roshan D’Cunha, assistant parish priest of Shankarapura and Fr Clifford Fernandes, parish priest of St Joseph’s parish, Jeppu, Mangaluru celebrated the Eucharistic Celebrations at different intervals on Tuesday.

Dr Gerald Lobo, Bishop of Udupi diocese will celebrate the Eucharistic Celebration on Wednesday, January 27 at 10:00 am. The masses will be held at 8:00 am, 12:00 am, 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm.