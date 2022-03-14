Let’sTalkPeriod! EVOLVE to Organize a WALKathon for Menstrual Health on 20 March

EVOLVE- An association of Women Entrepreneurs in Mangaluru announces its Walkathon for a cause -WALK FOR MENSTRUAL HEALTH, #LetsTalkPeriod to create awareness of the need for Good Menstrual Health management on 20 March 2022. THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER FOR WALKATHON IS 16 MARCH 2022. REGISTER ON: https://bit.ly/3MrUq67

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Ms Divya D’Souza-the President of EVOLVE said, “EVOLVE – An association of Women Entrepreneurs in Mangaluru, the first-ever registered non-profit organisation established to help and support women Entrepreneurs launch their first public event after its inauguration in November 2020. On the 20th of March, 2022, a Sunday morning, EVOLVE has planned to hold a walkathon for a special cause – To create the much-needed awareness of effective and sustainable Menstrual Health management for Women”.

“The event will be flagged off from the premises of Bharath Mall, Bejai, Mangaluru at 6 am by Ms Shreema Priyadarshini, an international athlete, fondly known as “Mangalore’s Golden girl “and also an Abakka Award recipient in 2019 -20. The registered participants for the Walkathon will then proceed towards Saibeen complex going up to PVS circle and taking a left to go towards Bunts hostel proceeding towards United Toyota showroom and then returning back on the same route through PVS, Empire Mall and then back to the finishing point at Bharath Mall. The participants will then be given refreshments,” added Ms D’Souza.

Ms Divya further said, “The closing ceremony will be graced by eminent guests Dr Rajendra KV, the District Commissioner and District Magistrate, ACP (Central) Parameshwar Hegde and Dr Deepak Shedde, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. Participants of the Walkathon will receive attractive gift vouchers and prizes from over 20 top brands in Mangaluru. THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER FOR THE WALKATHON IS 16 TH MARCH 2022”.

There are over 355 million menstruating women and girls in India, but millions of women across the country still face significant barriers to a comfortable and dignified experience with menstrual hygiene management. 71 % of young girls report not having any knowledge of menstruation before their first period. Many are in shock, fear, guilt or anxiety when these sudden changes come over their body. Societal restrictions during menstruation violate women’s right to health, equality and privacy. Sources reveal that women and girls are kept in isolation, not allowed to enter religious places or kitchens, play outside or even go to schools during menstruation. There is little knowledge about the health consequences of using unhygienic methods for menstrual management.

This Walkathon is centred on driving the message not only as a women-centric movement but more importantly as a public health initiative to create a safe, healthy and comfortable environment for girls and women during their menstruation. EVOLVE with its members strives to enable this change through this initiative with the support of the people of MangalURU and to spread the message.

EVOLVE was inaugurated on November 19th, 2020 and was brought into existence by EIGHT women from different business backgrounds with the common goal in mind that is to create a platform for Women Business owners to grow and evolve in all aspects of business management and to create a peer to peer support group for the same to enable them to take their businesses to the next level. The founder members are Vathika Pai, Nandita Aroor Rao, Raksha Bhat, Jayshree Rathihalli, Amrutha Nayak, Sushma Rao, Maryam Mohiudeen and Divya D’Souza, a group of women who came together discussing and deciding a need for a support group for women.

Not just a support group, but more importantly a platform where women business owners from every background would need to collaborate and join together and help each other to elevate our businesses to higher levels of success. Ever since, the team has organised several resource and skill development programs virtually during the pandemic and also some offline programs on topics like Social media marketing, Personal Finance, E-Commerce, Everyday Nutrition, Women’s health, Business Etiquette and Dressing and so on. It has many more activities scheduled to enable its members to scale up, grow and EVOLVE!

Other members present during the press meet were – Ms Vathika Pai-Vice President; Ms Raksha Bhat- Secretary; Ms Nandita Aroor Rao- Treasurer; Ms Jayshree Rattihalli-Joint Secretary and Ms Amrutha Nayak- Core Team Member.

