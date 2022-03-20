Let’sTalkPeriod! Hundreds of Women Join in the Walk organized by EVOLVE for Menstrual Health

Let’sTalkPeriod! Hundreds of Women Join in the Walk organized by EVOLVE to bring awareness on Menstrual Health on Sunday 20 March 2022 starting at 6 am from Bharath Mall vicinity



Mangaluru: Sources reveal that there are over 355 million menstruating women and girls in India, but millions of women across the country still face significant barriers to a comfortable and dignified experience with menstrual hygiene management. 71 % of young girls report not having any knowledge of menstruation before their first period. Many are in shock, fear , guilt or anxiety when these sudden changes come over their body. Societal restrictions during menstruation violate women’s right to health, equality and privacy. Sources also reveal that women and girls are kept in isolation, not allowed to enter religious places or kitchens, play outside or even go to schools during menstruation. There is little knowledge about the health consequences of using unhygienic methods for menstrual management. There is a need to integrate menstrual hygiene into all aspects of community engagement and outreach.

And here we have EVOLVE- An association of Women Entrepreneurs in Mangaluru who wanted to focus on menstrual hygiene, among girls and women. A Walkathon for a cause -WALK FOR MENSTRUAL HEALTH , #LetsTalkPeriod to create awareness of the need for Good Menstrual Health management was organized on 20 March 2022, which commenced from Bharath Mall vicinity at 6.30 am.

The walkathon was flagged off by Mangaluru Police Commissionerate Assistant Commissioner of Police P A Hegde, along with International athlete, National gold medal winner and Abakka awardee Ms Shreema Priyadarshini from the Bharath Mall premises. Hundreds of young, middle-aged and seniors participated in the walk which commenced starting from Bharath Mall, proceeding towards Ballalbagh-M G Road-P V S junction-Bunts Hostel, and turning back towards P V S- M G Road-Ballal Bagh and ending at the start point. The walk also saw participation of special guests, where nearly 20 differently-abled kids from Lions Club Special School Surathkal.

Addressing the gathering Ms Shreema Priyadarshini said, “A couple of years ago when I was involved in a project to distribute sanitary pads to girls of a government school in a rural area, I was surprised to note these girls were not aware of the word ‘Sanitary Pads’ , and were still using the cloth during their menstrual time. Taking initiative from my part, I explained to these girls about the sanitary pads, how beneficiary they are and how to use them. These girls were quite shy to know or talk about sanitary pads, and I tried my best to make them understand about the usefulness of pads for hygiene and health benefits. I urge EVOLVE to organize programmes in rural areas and educate them about the use of sanitary pads, and I will be happy to join in such projects. Women should make some time everyday to engage themselves in physical exercises. This walk is indeed a great awareness programme pertaining to menstrual health”

Dr Deepak Shedde, a renowned Obstetrics and Gynaecologist from KMC, Mangaluru who was the guest for the valedictory of the walk addressing the crowd said “I have noticed that when women want to talk about menstruation, they whisper out of shy There is nothing to be shy of, when it comes to menstruation time. By organizing this walkathon, the women entrepreneurs of EVOLVE have done a great job by bringing awareness on menstrual health, showing that women can talk openly rather than whisper about menstruation. Periods can make women feel uncomfortable, but talking about them shouldn’t. Women need to drop the shame and start talking more openly and honestly about menstruation”.

“Unfortunately there’s still a lack of understanding about what’s happening to a girl’s body when she starts menstruating. Lack of menstrual education and the stigma attached to periods mean girls don’t feel comfortable talking about it with their parents, peers, or teachers. Having a first period can be an incredibly scary and daunting experience if you haven’t been told what is happening. One that would be made much easier if girls had the support and advice they needed to confidently manage this new transition in their life. Education and awareness programmes play a vital role in eliminating the myths and stigma associated with menstruation. And for that matter EVOLVE has done a great job in educating women about menstruation”added Dr Shedde ( For more on his speech watch the video below)

On the occasion, prizes and mementos were given to the winners who took part in the Walk, and the sponsors were felicitated. This Walkathon was centred on driving the message not only as a women centric movement but more importantly as a public health initiative to create a safe, healthy and comfortable environment for girls and women during their menstruation. EVOLVE with its members strives to enable this change through this initiative with the support of the people of Mangaluru and to spread the message.

EVOLVE was inaugurated on November 19 th , 2020 and was brought into existence by EIGHT women from different business backgrounds with the common goal in mind that is to create a platform for Women Business owners to grow and evolve in all aspects of business management and to create a peer to peer support group for the same to enable them to take their businesses to the next level. The founder members who were present at today’s event , are Ms Divya D’souza (President), Vathika Pai (Vice President), Nandita Aroor Rao Treasurer), Raksha Bhat (secretary), Jayshree Rathihalli (Joint Secretary), other board members- Amrutha Nayak (Core Team Member) , Sushma Rao, Vaishnavi Pandit and Maryam Mohiudeen, among others a group of women who came together discussing and deciding a need for a support group for women.

Not just a support group, but more importantly a platform where women business owners from every background would need to collaborate and join together and help each other to elevate our businesses to higher levels of success. Ever since, the team has organised several resource and skill development programs virtually during the pandemic and also some offline programs on topics like Social media marketing, Personal Finance , E Commerce , Everyday Nutrition, Women’s health, Business Etiquette and Dressing and so on. It has many more activities scheduled to enable its members to scale up , grow and EVOLVE !

The main sponsors were- Earthly by Elanza and Decathlon; Co-sponsors- St George’s Homeopathy, US Pizza, Warm Oven; Refreshment sponsor- Raw Pressery; Event sponsors- Ideal Ice Cream, Euro Kids, Herb Fusion, Baker’s Treat, Green Trends, MS Sports, Stonesoup; Media sponsor- United Toyota; Print sponsor- Ashiba Signage; Fitness sponsor- Atom Fitness; In-kind sponsors- Sankalpa Angadi, Artly Soul, My Fin Help, Ideal Chicken, among others. Prior to the Walkathon, there were exercises conducted by the Decathlon team, and also Ms Gauri Suhas, a choreographer by profession. The entire programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Rj Anurag R Bangera.