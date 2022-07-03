LIC EMPLOYEES STAND FOR HARMONY

Kanpur: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) breathes life into India, not just through insurance policies, but even through its commitment to social causes. This was evident at the Swar Milap (Harmony of Voices) held at the Merchant’s Chamber here.

It was a musical evening with a difference and a clear-cut message. On the very day that the Supreme Court passed strictures against a woman politician for vitiating the social atmosphere of the country, the LIC was doing the very opposite – promoting communal harmony through meaningful music.

This event was organized by the LIC North Central Zone Employee’s Federation. Sri Rajiv Nigam, its General Secretary, said that on this 72nd Foundation Day of the Association, they deemed it fit to promote such music that unites people, as music transcends the barriers of religion, region and language.

Accordingly, songs like Gandhiji’s “Ishwar Allah Tero Naam”, the couplets of Sant Kabirdas and Sufi hymns of Haji Ali were soulfully rendered by noted singers Gopal Sharma, Shweta Srivastava, Anuj Kumar and Rohit Bharadwaj. Most of these songs were composed or sung by legends of yesteryear like Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Naushad. Compared to the violence-extolling songs of modern rappers like the recently murdered Sidhu Moosewala, they were like chalk and cheese.

The inaugural lamp was lit jointly by Sri R.P. Gupta, LIC Zonal Manager, veteran trade unionist Ashok Tiwari and Subhashini Ali former CPM Member of Parliament.

The Association honoured senior citizens for their contribution to communal harmony by presenting them with Messengers of Harmony awards. They included social workers Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, the father of martyred Major Salman, chhotebhai of the Kanpur Catholic Association, environmentalist Ganesh Tiwari, writer Sardar Amreek Singh and veteran criminal lawyer Saeed Naqvi.