Life is a journey, everyone needs to explore it: Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar

Moodabidri: “Life is a journey. And we are all nomads. Lord Rama’s journey is Ramayana and Darwin’s journey is Darwinism. Hence, Puranas, history, science, and Folklore is all dependent on a journey”, said Veteran Film Maker Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar.

He was addressing the students at Philocaly, an intercollegiate competition hosted by the Department of Post Studies in English of Alva’s College, Moodabidri, recently.

‘Travelling to one’s neighbour village is also a form of travel. This leads to an increase of knowledge and as such, every travel needs preparation in advance’ he said, motivating the students.

Not every piece of information equals knowledge. Knowledge is a composite of one’s own experiences. The journey requires the desire to fly and reach as deep as roots. World harmony is the essence of it all, Mr Nagathihalli added.

Theatre personality Na Damodar Shetty emphasized the importance of every language and how language sets the foundation for trust to be built among people. ‘One should read and read, to improve their knowledge reservoir. Access to local languages helps in the improvement of knowledge’ he said.

Presiding over the programme, Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman, Vivek Alva, said, “Respect the languages you speak in. It is a commitment that leads to the acquisition of knowledge and language helps in attaining it. Life is built on unity and not the spirit of competition. There should be strong ethics and reason backing our actions’ he said.

College Administrative Officer Balakrishna Shetty, Alva’s Theatre Director Jeevan Ram Sullia, lecturer in English Saman Syed, Satwik and Navya Upadhyaya were also present.

