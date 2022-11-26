‘Life is Beautiful, Unless You Make it More Beautiful’- Chief Guest at Roshni Nilaya ‘ Expressions-22’

‘Life is Beautiful Unless You Make it More Beautiful’- Chief Guest Kumara IAS CEO Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru National Level Intercollegiate Talent Hunt’ Expressions-22′ with the Theme -FANDOM’- To Infinity and Beyond’!



Mangaluru: Every person is talented in one way or another. Some may be good at studies, some may be good in sports, some maatbe good in fine arts etc. atere are several ways and platforms to exhibit the skills. Getting recognized for talent and getting appreciation from others also boosts talent and is much more important. In this direction, what are the best ways to exhibit skills? There are hard skills that can be measured and non-hard skills, which are general characteristics that we acquire by interacting with others. Skills can be developed by facing fears, continuously reading, learning new things, discussing with others different things, and cognitive development. All of this is possible by developing a plan and a mental visualization to develop skills.

Getting good training and exposing your calibre to the society at the riglatform and at the right moment ise best way to exhibit skills. Each person has a specific interest in a particular field and one tries to exhibit talent. This talent will be known to teachers in the initial stages and conveyed to parents. Teachers also develop confidence in them. The talent of a person will become popular only when he/she exhibits at school level then the at state levethanen athe t national lthan andthe lastly at international levethe l. And that was exactly witnessed at the National Level Talent Hunt ‘EXPRESSIONS-2022 with the Theme ‘FANDOM’ organized at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Valencia, Mangaluru on Friday, 25 November 2022.

Around 25 Colleges participated in this Vibrant and Colourful Mega Event which showcased the spectacular talents of the students and enchanted the spectators. The theme of the Fest was “FANDOM”- ‘To Infinity and Beyond. The program began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by College Choir, followed by a welcome address by Dr Juliet C.J-the former principal of the college. The Fest was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Kumara IAS CEO Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada, along with other dignitaries on the dais, namely- Anshu Kumar-DCP (Law & Order), Mangaluru; Dr Sophia Fernandes, Principal, School of Social Work; Ms Sarik Ankitha- Student Welfare Officer and Coordinator of the event; among others by releasing the balloons. Ms Ananyaa Sathish did the curtain raiser.

In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Kumara encouraged the students to make the best of their life by utilizing all the talents and opportunities that come their way, and emphasised the importance of ‘student life’ He said, ” I have great respect for this institution since I have been here many times and interacted with the staff and students, and it feels great to come back for this event. This is an opportunity for you to unleash your hidden talents and show others that you do have talents. You need to avail such opportunities when they come up, because you may not get another chance. You need to make the best use of your life. Life is beautiful unless you make it more beautiful. Every one of us has our talents, but unless you exhibit them no one will know your capacities and hidden talents. You need to use your talent wisely and properly because it is God-given talent. Set a goal and achieve it. Have faith in your life and dream big. Quoting APJ Abdul Kalam ” Dream is not something that you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep. Dream, Dream Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts. And thoughts result in action.” Therefore dream big, accomplish it and set a good goal on the right path”.

Also addressing the audience DCP Anshu Kumar said, ” This Fest has been a unique Fest to unleash the hidden talents of the students. In life we may face lots of hurdles-but it is our duty to overcome such hurdles and come out successfully- and you are going to do it. Failures are there in life, but you should strive hard to overcome them. You all deserve to be praised and honoured for your hard work, skills and talents. You, students, should Rise As one, enkindle and nurture the fire of talent within and live life meaningfully and responsibly”.

Competitions commenced at 10.30 am with 25 colleges from within and outside the state participating in a total of Nine nerve-wracking events namely FLASH (Photography) judged by Kavan Kubevoor (Leo District President ) and Rachan ( MA in film arts and filmmaking); ART SQUAD (Face painting) judged by Ms Swathi (HR, entrepreneur) and Ms Rachena (Full-time artist); CINEMATOGRAPHY-Reels (No Judges); MASTER CHEF COSMOS (Cooking without Fire) judged by Ms Sushma( master chef runner-up 2020 and Ms Praveeena ( Advocate, food blogging page); BIG SHARK (shark Tank) judged by Guruprasad K( Manager Canara industries) and Tanveer( partner of Heaven Rose Salon); FAME GAME (Mock Press) judged by Venkatesh ( Lecturer, resource person) and Steeven D’souza ( Youth counsellor, trainer, lecturer ); QUICK STYLE (Dance) judged by Praveen and Shobith; THE BIG BANG STRESS THEORY (Stress Interview) judged by Ms Carol Pais Coelho and Prakash Adithya; TREASURE HUNT (No Judges)

The Colleges that participated are St. Aloysius, Mangaluru (BLINK); St. Agnes College, Mangaluru (BACKSTREET ARMY); The Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management (DUNDERHEADS); P. A first-grade college (NAVY); Mangalore Academy of Professional Studies (Maps) (BEETLE MANIACS); Shree. Devi college, Mangaluru (GHOSTHEADS); Besant Women’s College, Mangaluru (MIXERS); Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) college, Udupi (JAGUARS); Sri PoornaPrajna Evening College (PPC), Udupi (DAYDREAMS); Vaikunta Baliga College of Law, Udupi (MARVELITES); Canara College, Mangaluru (AVATARS); Indian Design School (FIREBREATHERS)

Yenepoya Pharmacy college and Research center (DRIZZY); St. Mary’s College Bela, Kasaragod (SMILERS); St. Philomena College, Puttur (TARGARYEN); Vivekananda College of Arts, Science and Commerce,Puttur (CENATIONS); Padua college, Mangaluru (POTTERHEADS); SDM Management college, Mangaluru (LOVATICS); St. Aloysius Industrial Training Institute (LITTLE SAILORS); Nitte Mass Communication, Mangaluru (BLACK STARS); SDM Law college, Mangaluru (DIRECTIONERS); Sharada college, Mangaluru (BEYHIVE); Milagres college Mangaluru (THRONIES); SDM, Ujire college (TREKKIES); Alvas College-Moodbidri ( WHOVIANS); Sri Ramakrishna College,Mangaluru (NINJAS); University College , Mangalore (WAYNIACS); and Srinivas College, Mangaluru (STYLERS).

The Vote of thanks for the inaugural function was proposed by Ms Sarik Ankitha, event coordinator and student welfare officer, and the programme was eloquently compered by Miss Adiba and Miss Vedika. All’s Well that Ends Well!-That’s right. Quoting Shakespeare’s words, “But with the word the time will bring on summer, When briers shall have leaves as well as thorns, All’s well that ends well; still the fine’s the crown; Whatever the course, the end is the renown “-all I can say is that the organizing committee members of Roshni Nilaya did a marvellous job by organizing this Fest which was a sheer success, and the curtain came down to say “Adios” to the unique and prestigious “Fest” after a glittering valedictory function.

Swaraj Shetty, of Kantara fame, was the Chief Guest for the evening. He enumerated numerous anecdotes from the movie shooting, the reason behind its success and implored the importance of cultural preservation. Ms Angel Roshni, president of the student cabinet welcomed the gathering and Ms Zainab Shireen, General Secretary of the college proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Jenis Mary, vice Principal of, the School of Social Work, presided over the function. She enlightened the students about the qualities common among successful people and encouraged them to seek inspiration and achieve great things. Ms Sarik Ankitha, Student welfare officer, Maclean Lobo ( Sports Secretary); Bilal ( C=Vice president of students council); Shetty Nidhi ( Academic); and Fathima (Cultural Secretary) were present on the dais.

The overall championship trophy was bagged by St. Agnes College Mangaluru and the runners-up trophy was bagged by Poornaprajna College, Udupi. In conclusion, EXPRESSIONS 2022 provided a platform for the students to unleash their talents and excel in their co-curricular activities. It also provided the students to perform on a big stage and grow in confidence and talent. This was a Fest that provided an opportunity to match their abilities with others on a competitive platform. The Fest brought together the rich cultural heritage of the country and helped to appreciate the diversity of our nation to build a strong India based on equality, fraternity, justice and liberty. Everyone had fun and frolic at the two-day mega Fest”. Three Cheers to the EXPRESSIONS Organizing Committee!