Life Mission case: Not worried if my name is discussed, says billionaire bizman Yusuff Ali

UAE-based billionaire businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali finally broke his silence on Tuesday after his name surfaced in the alleged Life Mission bribery case.



“It’s quite common that when someone does something for the poor and weaker sections of the society, their names will be discussed and I am not going to be worried because of that,” said Ali.

His name came to the fore after the chat messages between Swapna Suresh and M.Sivasankar, the now jailed former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, got out.

The bribery case pertains to Vijayan’s pet project — Life Mission flat project for the weaker sections of the society.

The Wadakkanchery project in Trissur district is mired in controversy, and the work has come to a standstill after the bribery case surfaced.

The funds for the project came from a UAE-based charity organisation — Red Crescent — and Swapna had alleged that a huge commission money had changed hands in the project. She made the allegations after the builder of the project — Santhosh Eapen — was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Ali’s name figured after it surfaced that he was also a part of the discussion about the project. He reacted after reports came to the fore and said that he did not fear such reports.

A section of the online media have reported that the ED has served a notice to Ali to appear before them and when this was put to him, he said, “about it, ask those who reported the news,” said Ali.

Ali is known for his charity work.

