Life sentence for mother-daughter killer in Agra



Agra: Special district judge Mohammad Rashid has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the cold blooded murder of his aunt and her daughter at their residence in the posh Khandari colony of Agra.

According to the prosecution, Gaurav Gulati killed his aunt Rama and her daughter Deeksha Gulati, on June 23, 2015.

After some humiliation at a family function, Gaurav had planned to settle his scores with senior lawyer Pravin Gulati’s family.

Police said Gaurav first strangled his aunt with a rope, hit her head with a marble ‘chakla'(rolling board), then he stabbed her in the stomach with a kitchen knife. Later, when he realised that Deeksha, his cousin who was screaming, had seen him, he decided to kill her also.

Agra police had cracked the gruesome murder case five days later on June 28, and taken Gaurav into custody.

Pravin said he had wanted Gaurav to be hanged for his crime.

The judgement came Monday afternoon.