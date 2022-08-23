‘Life & Times of (Late) George Fernandes’ Biography to be Released on 26 Aug

“Life & Times of (Late) George Fernandes” Biography authored by Dr Rahul Ramagundam to be released in Mangaluru on 26 August 2022 at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru said, “The “Life & Times of George Fernandes” biography authored by Dr Rahul Ramagundam will be released by Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha-the Bishop of Mangalore Dioceses at Sanidhya hall, Administrative Block of St Aloysius College Mangalore at 3 pm on 25 August 2022. Rahul Ramagundam- Author of the book, Michael Fernandes- trade Unionist and brother of George Fernandes, Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ- Rector St Aloysius College Mangaluru , and Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ- Principal St Aloysius College, will be guests of honour”.

Colin D Silva, Convenor of the programme and Dr Mona Mendonsa, Associate Professor, St Aloysius College were present during the press meet.

ABOUT GEORGE FERNANDES :



Trade unionist and politician George Fernandes (1930-2019) led an eventful life marked by struggles, victories and scandals. Rahul Ramagundam’s book ‘The Life and Times of George Fernandes’ is based on 12 years of research, and offers a deep dive into who he was. George Fernandes was a native of Mangalore, born in Bejai in Mangalore city. His initial schooling was in Mangalore, before starting life as a trade unionist in Mumbai and starting his political career from the grassroot level. His gradual struggles took him to the post of Defence Minister of India. He is one of the most admired statesmen and parliamentarians of India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR :

Prof Rahul Ramagundam, a historian and a professor at Jamia Millia Islamia University, who has a PhD in modern Indian history from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. His earlier books include a study of khadi as a political metaphor, and histories of Adivasi land rights movements as well as the politics of inclusion.



This biography “The life and times of George Fernandes took almost 12 years to complete. For this book, Ramagundam accessed a wide variety of archives and sources. One of the primary archives he consulted is Fernandes’ personal papers, which chronicle his decades-long political life. He also interviewed hundreds of people – Fernandes’ comrades and competitors, family, and friends – who have provided a varied texture to the portrait of this complicated personality.

